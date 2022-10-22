World
Pakistan removed from global watchdog’s ‘grey’ list for terrorism financing
Pakistan has been taken off an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing, the head of the international money laundering watchdog which makes the list said on Friday.
The decision, which provides a boost to the reputation of the crisis-ridden South Asian nation, was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president T Raja Kumar told a news conference, Reuters reported.
“After a lot of work by the Pakistani authorities, they have worked through two separate action plans and completed a combined 34 action items to address deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems,” FATF president T Raja Kumar told a news conference in Paris.
In a meeting in June, the FATF had said it was keeping Pakistan on the so-called “grey list”, but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.
Kumar said a FATF team had visited Pakistan and was satisfied with the implementation of the programme.
“Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.
Pakistan was listed in 2018 because of “strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies”.
Even though the country had been removed from list, “there is work to be done,” Raja said, adding that the FATF encouraged Pakistan to strengthen its monitoring mechanisms.
With its removal from the list, Pakistan would essentially receive a reputational boost and get a clean bill of health from the international community on terrorist financing.
It would also improve sentiment, important from a foreign direct investment perspective.
Recent widespread floods in Pakistan have further weakened the country’s economy, already in turmoil with a rising current account deficit, inflation above 20% and a sharp depreciation of the rupee currency.
World
Johnson expected to stand in contest to replace UK PM Truss
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who said earlier on Thursday she would resign, the Reuters quoting Times reported.
“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon and said there will be another leadership election within the ruling Conservative Party, which will decide who succeeds her.
She stepped down after only 45 days at 10 Downing Street.
This makes Truss the shortest-serving PM in UK history and the country’s fourth leader in just over three years. Her replacement will be appointed in the coming week, Euronews reported.
World
Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon and said there will be another leadership election within the ruling Conservative Party, which will decide who succeeds her.
She stepped down after only 45 days at 10 Downing Street.
This makes Truss the shortest-serving PM in UK history and the country’s fourth leader in just over three years. Her replacement will be appointed in the coming week, Euronews reported.
Announcing her resignation, Truss said she arrived in office during a “time of great economic and international instability.”
“We delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance,” she continued. “We set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”
But added: “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”
Truss will remain in office until a successor has been chosen, with a leadership election expected by 0ctober 28.
Truss is the shortest-serving PM in British history, replacing the last record holder George Canning who died of ill health in 1827 after 119 days in office.
Her resignation means the UK will have its fourth prime minister in just over three years. Its previous four PMs — David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major — were in office for a combined 26 years.
World
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes: EU’s von der Leyen
Russia’s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
“Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes,” von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such.”
