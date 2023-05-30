Kandahar hospital gets hi-tech MRI and X-ray equipment

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2023)

Kandahar’s Ainu Mina hospital has taken delivery of and installed state-of-the-art MRI and X-ray equipment at a cost of 45 million afghanis.

The new equipment was unveiled at the 350-bed hospital on Sunday during a ceremony attended by ministry of public health officials, and provincial officials.

Deputy public health minister, Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, said at the ceremony: “An MRI machine, at the cost of 40 million afghanis, and an x-ray machine at the cost of 5 million afghanis, have been purchased and activated by this ministry. The cost of which was paid from the internal budget of the Ministry of Public Health.”

He asked the officials and doctors of this hospital to provide good health services to the people and serve with honesty.

Mawlavi Hayatullah Mubarak, deputy governor of Kandahar, also attended the ceremony and said the installation of MRI and X-ray machines is a good achievement. He said: “Afghans have been severely affected by decades of war. Therefore, along with other sectors, the health sector is also important.”

Mubarak praised the doctors and health workers for their hard work and said: “Security is provided, there is a good environment to work, and people need our services. Therefore, one should make the best use of the opportunities and it is necessary for doctors to continue to treat patients well and fulfill their duties honestly.”

Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Public Health data, Afghans spend on average $500 million a year on medical treatment outside the country.