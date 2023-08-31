Health
Medicines still being smuggled into Afghanistan: union
The Pharmaceutical Services Union in Herat says that medicines are still being smuggled into Afghanistan despite efforts made to clamp down on the practise.
According to union officials, these drugs are identifiable, so the price difference is noticeable in the markets.
Consumers meanwhile have complained that some pharmacies are charging exorbitant prices for medicines.
“Instead of cooperating with the people, it is noticed that the price of medicine has increased in pharmacies, or companies supply the same medicine under their own name,” Ahmad Fardin Jami, a resident of Herat, says.
“The Directorate of Public Health should have a regular plan to monitor pharmacies,” Abdul Wahid Mufaker, a resident of Herat, says.
The Union of Pharmaceutical Services in the western zone believes that the pharmaceutical market is still not fully controlled, that drug smuggling continues, and different companies import drugs with special marks, so the price difference in the drug market is noticeable.
“The laws are still not implemented 100%. The facilities of the relevant bodies are not so extensive to control fully. There are pharmaceutical unions all over Afghanistan, and this chain of unions controls the market to some extent, but the unions are not executive offices,” Abdul Karim Shirzad, the head of the Pharmaceutical Services Union in western zone, says.
However, the Public Health Directorate emphasized that serious actions have been taken against those who overcharged or had license issues.
“The Public Health Directorate has always matched the documents that the drug company bought with the price it sells in its monitoring programs, but we also witnessed cases where violations indicating instances of overcharging have taken place,” Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Director of Public Health in Herat, says.
Some medicine sellers say that prices in the global markets are changing.
“Currently, the drugs that are sold in the market are original and high-quality drugs from reputable international companies,” Fereydoun Tokhi, the lawyer of the Pharmacists Association of Herat city, says.
“There are two arguments here, one is that people say that the drug has become expensive. The next is that if we consider globally, raw materials have become expensive all over the world,” Khalid Ahmad Ghafouri, a drug importer, says.
There are hundreds of pharmacies and drug importing companies in Herat, and the issue of price difference has always been a serious problem for the people.
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the second round of the polio vaccination campaign has started in six provinces in Afghanistan.
The organization said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that this campaign has started in five northern provinces and one southern province of the country.
Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Faryab, Uruzgan and Samangan are among the provinces in the second round of polio vaccination.
WHO asked people to cooperate with the vaccinators in order to get the children vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the first round of the polio vaccination campaign started on Monday last week, but excluded the six northern provinces of the country.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced the registration of five new cases of polio in Afghanistan.
Herat hospitals make ‘good progress’ in health services
Doctors say good progress has been made in the medical sector in Herat and about 90 percent of patients are treated in private and government hospitals of this province.
Mehraban Hospital is one of the private hospitals in Herat, where doctors have made progress in orthopedics, urology and laser surgeries.
The hospital officials say up to 500 patients visit this health daily for diagnosis and treatment.
“The work we do is currently close to or at the same level as many services that are done in neighboring countries; we intend to be able to do more by getting funding and economic investment,” said Abdul Basir Seddiq, general manager of Mehraban Hospital.
“Knee joint replacement and hip joint replacement [surgery], as well as fractures that happen to the pelvis, are performed at Mehraban Hospital,” said Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, an orthopedic specialist.
In addition, some of these hospitals have established major specialty and subspecialty departments, and doctors perform complex operations.
Herat Public Health Department officials meanwhile say their goal is to develop health services so that all people may have access to these services. According to them, medical services have improved recently and private sectors are equipped with good facilities and capacities.
“A series of problems that existed in the past was the issue of specialized services, where some patients actually went abroad for specialized services in order to solve their health problems. Today, great steps have been taken in the field of providing super-specialized services in Herat province,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, deputy public health of Herat.
According to reports, around 100 private hospitals and clinics are providing health services in Herat along with government hospitals.
Highly mutated COVID variant found in a number of countries
A highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has now been detected in Switzerland and South Africa in addition to Israel, Denmark, the U.S. and the U.K., according to a leading World Health Organization official.
The Omicron offshoot carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023 – a number roughly on par with the Omicron variant that caused record infections compared to its predecessor.
It was first spotted in Denmark on July 24 after the virus infecting a patient at risk of becoming severely ill was sequenced. It has since been detected in other symptomatic patients, in routine airport screening, and in wastewater samples in a handful of countries.
A dozen scientists around the world said while it was important to monitor BA.2.86, it was unlikely to cause a devastating wave of severe disease and death given immune defenses built up worldwide from vaccination and prior infection.
“It’s still low numbers,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO.
That the known cases are not linked suggests it is already circulating more widely, particularly given reduced surveillance worldwide, she said.
Scientists are testing how well updated COVID-19 vaccines will work against BA.2.86. Kerkhove noted that vaccines have been better at preventing severe illness and death than re-infection.
“We are in a very different phase (of the pandemic) than if this popped up in the first year,” said Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who advises the WHO.
Dr. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency and others spotted the new variant last week, held meetings with scientists throughout the weekend, and issued a risk assessment on Wednesday. There have been nine such cases detected as of Aug. 23 and the variant was also found in wastewater in Switzerland.
It appears that current tests and medications remain effective against BA.2.86, although the variant may be more capable of causing infection in vaccinated people and those who have had COVID previously, the assessment said. There is no evidence yet that it is causing more severe illness.
Still, the potential risk must be taken seriously, experts said, and surveillance must continue, if not at levels undertaken at the pandemic’s peak.
