WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the second round of the polio vaccination campaign has started in six provinces in Afghanistan.
The organization said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that this campaign has started in five northern provinces and one southern province of the country.
Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Faryab, Uruzgan and Samangan are among the provinces in the second round of polio vaccination.
WHO asked people to cooperate with the vaccinators in order to get the children vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the first round of the polio vaccination campaign started on Monday last week, but excluded the six northern provinces of the country.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced the registration of five new cases of polio in Afghanistan.
Highly mutated COVID variant found in a number of countries
A highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has now been detected in Switzerland and South Africa in addition to Israel, Denmark, the U.S. and the U.K., according to a leading World Health Organization official.
The Omicron offshoot carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023 – a number roughly on par with the Omicron variant that caused record infections compared to its predecessor.
It was first spotted in Denmark on July 24 after the virus infecting a patient at risk of becoming severely ill was sequenced. It has since been detected in other symptomatic patients, in routine airport screening, and in wastewater samples in a handful of countries.
A dozen scientists around the world said while it was important to monitor BA.2.86, it was unlikely to cause a devastating wave of severe disease and death given immune defenses built up worldwide from vaccination and prior infection.
“It’s still low numbers,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO.
That the known cases are not linked suggests it is already circulating more widely, particularly given reduced surveillance worldwide, she said.
Scientists are testing how well updated COVID-19 vaccines will work against BA.2.86. Kerkhove noted that vaccines have been better at preventing severe illness and death than re-infection.
“We are in a very different phase (of the pandemic) than if this popped up in the first year,” said Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who advises the WHO.
Dr. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency and others spotted the new variant last week, held meetings with scientists throughout the weekend, and issued a risk assessment on Wednesday. There have been nine such cases detected as of Aug. 23 and the variant was also found in wastewater in Switzerland.
It appears that current tests and medications remain effective against BA.2.86, although the variant may be more capable of causing infection in vaccinated people and those who have had COVID previously, the assessment said. There is no evidence yet that it is causing more severe illness.
Still, the potential risk must be taken seriously, experts said, and surveillance must continue, if not at levels undertaken at the pandemic’s peak.
33 hospitals at risk of closure in Afghanistan due to lack of funding
The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed for a budget of $125 million in its recent report to fund hospitals in Afghanistan.
WHO has said that the activities of 33 hospitals supported by this institution in the country are on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds.
This organization added that its health teams in Afghanistan have also decreased from 513 to 453.
“The activity of 33 hospitals in Afghanistan is on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds, the transition strategy of the health system for Afghanistan is in the final stages and will cost nearly $2.4 million and if the lack of funding for Afghanistan is not addressed, 875,000 children will be severely malnourished,” said WHO.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health officials say should these facilities close, they have plans as these hospitals will need to be funded by the ministry.
However, they ask international health institutions to cooperate with this ministry until these centers meet global standards.
“If international organizations stop their health services or financial cooperation in the country, the Ministry of Health will provide health services for citizens from its internal budget,” said Sharafat Zaman, a health ministry spokesman.
“After the message of the Red Cross, which stopped its financial support to hospitals, the Ministry of Public Health made its own plan, which will start its services to all hospitals from September 1,” he added.
32 positive environmental samples of polio so far this year in Afghanistan: WHO
There have been 32 positive environmental samples of polio found so far this year in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
WHO said in a statement there have been five new wild poliovirus cases reported in Afghanistan, all from Nangarhar province. However, there have been 32 positive environmental samples to date in 2023, all in the eastern region, except for one site in Kandahar in the southern region and one from Balkh in the north.
“Although the number of positive samples in Afghanistan has increased in 2023 compared to the year 2022, this was in part due to more intensive surveillance in the country, with more sites being sampled and increased frequency of testing,” the statement said.
It said that a recent environmental detection in Kandahar in the southern region is a public health emergency with a significant risk of a large outbreak because house-to-house campaigns in the south have not been authorized.
“Any setback in Afghanistan poses a risk to the programme in Pakistan due to high population movement,” it warned.
According to the statement, there have been two cases of polio in Pakistan in 2023, both occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. There have been 15 environmental surveillance positive samples in 2023 in Pakistan.
