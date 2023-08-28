Health
Herat hospitals make ‘good progress’ in health services
Doctors say good progress has been made in the medical sector in Herat and about 90 percent of patients are treated in private and government hospitals of this province.
Mehraban Hospital is one of the private hospitals in Herat, where doctors have made progress in orthopedics, urology and laser surgeries.
The hospital officials say up to 500 patients visit this health daily for diagnosis and treatment.
“The work we do is currently close to or at the same level as many services that are done in neighboring countries; we intend to be able to do more by getting funding and economic investment,” said Abdul Basir Seddiq, general manager of Mehraban Hospital.
“Knee joint replacement and hip joint replacement [surgery], as well as fractures that happen to the pelvis, are performed at Mehraban Hospital,” said Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, an orthopedic specialist.
In addition, some of these hospitals have established major specialty and subspecialty departments, and doctors perform complex operations.
Herat Public Health Department officials meanwhile say their goal is to develop health services so that all people may have access to these services. According to them, medical services have improved recently and private sectors are equipped with good facilities and capacities.
“A series of problems that existed in the past was the issue of specialized services, where some patients actually went abroad for specialized services in order to solve their health problems. Today, great steps have been taken in the field of providing super-specialized services in Herat province,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, deputy public health of Herat.
According to reports, around 100 private hospitals and clinics are providing health services in Herat along with government hospitals.
Health
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the second round of the polio vaccination campaign has started in six provinces in Afghanistan.
The organization said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that this campaign has started in five northern provinces and one southern province of the country.
Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Faryab, Uruzgan and Samangan are among the provinces in the second round of polio vaccination.
WHO asked people to cooperate with the vaccinators in order to get the children vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the first round of the polio vaccination campaign started on Monday last week, but excluded the six northern provinces of the country.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced the registration of five new cases of polio in Afghanistan.
Health
Highly mutated COVID variant found in a number of countries
A highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has now been detected in Switzerland and South Africa in addition to Israel, Denmark, the U.S. and the U.K., according to a leading World Health Organization official.
The Omicron offshoot carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023 – a number roughly on par with the Omicron variant that caused record infections compared to its predecessor.
It was first spotted in Denmark on July 24 after the virus infecting a patient at risk of becoming severely ill was sequenced. It has since been detected in other symptomatic patients, in routine airport screening, and in wastewater samples in a handful of countries.
A dozen scientists around the world said while it was important to monitor BA.2.86, it was unlikely to cause a devastating wave of severe disease and death given immune defenses built up worldwide from vaccination and prior infection.
“It’s still low numbers,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO.
That the known cases are not linked suggests it is already circulating more widely, particularly given reduced surveillance worldwide, she said.
Scientists are testing how well updated COVID-19 vaccines will work against BA.2.86. Kerkhove noted that vaccines have been better at preventing severe illness and death than re-infection.
“We are in a very different phase (of the pandemic) than if this popped up in the first year,” said Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who advises the WHO.
Dr. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency and others spotted the new variant last week, held meetings with scientists throughout the weekend, and issued a risk assessment on Wednesday. There have been nine such cases detected as of Aug. 23 and the variant was also found in wastewater in Switzerland.
It appears that current tests and medications remain effective against BA.2.86, although the variant may be more capable of causing infection in vaccinated people and those who have had COVID previously, the assessment said. There is no evidence yet that it is causing more severe illness.
Still, the potential risk must be taken seriously, experts said, and surveillance must continue, if not at levels undertaken at the pandemic’s peak.
Health
33 hospitals at risk of closure in Afghanistan due to lack of funding
The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed for a budget of $125 million in its recent report to fund hospitals in Afghanistan.
WHO has said that the activities of 33 hospitals supported by this institution in the country are on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds.
This organization added that its health teams in Afghanistan have also decreased from 513 to 453.
“The activity of 33 hospitals in Afghanistan is on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds, the transition strategy of the health system for Afghanistan is in the final stages and will cost nearly $2.4 million and if the lack of funding for Afghanistan is not addressed, 875,000 children will be severely malnourished,” said WHO.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health officials say should these facilities close, they have plans as these hospitals will need to be funded by the ministry.
However, they ask international health institutions to cooperate with this ministry until these centers meet global standards.
“If international organizations stop their health services or financial cooperation in the country, the Ministry of Health will provide health services for citizens from its internal budget,” said Sharafat Zaman, a health ministry spokesman.
“After the message of the Red Cross, which stopped its financial support to hospitals, the Ministry of Public Health made its own plan, which will start its services to all hospitals from September 1,” he added.
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed
Saar: Public rights upon Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
World4 days ago
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death not surprising
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s call for new chapter on diplomatic relations with world
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects UNAMA report, claims no evidence of violations
-
Featured5 days ago
Wagner chief on passenger list of crashed plane
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan female YouTuber killed in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India
-
International Sports5 days ago
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG