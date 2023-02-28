Sport
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men’s awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December, Reuters reported.
The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.
“It’s amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award”, said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris’s Salle Pleyel.
According to Reuters Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy in world football.
“I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here,” Messi added.
“I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It’s a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so.”
His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and keeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the best fans prize, while England were rewarded for their victorious women’s Euro 2022 campaign.
Mary Earps was named keeper of the year and England’s Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach of a team who had four players in the year’s World 11 – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, read the report.
Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, was named women’s player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.
Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.
Sport
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American rival
Afghan free fighter Imran Hafizi defeated his American opponent in the first 18 seconds in an in competition on Sunday.
The fight was held on Sunday night by UNF in California.
Hafizi knocked out his opponent within 18 seconds in an impressive move.
So far he has won had 10 fights, winning 8 and losing 2.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament
After Singapore and Malaysia, Afghanistan National Volleyball Team also won against Maldives in Four Nations Cup tournament participated by teams from four countries in capital of Maldives.
Afghanistan scored 3-0 against the National Volleyball Team of Maldives and managed to move to the final.
The tournament attended by Afghanistan, Singapore and Malaysia volleyball teams along with the host country Maldives, started on February 23 and will continue until February 27.
In the Four Nations Cup, the Afghan team won the first match against Singapore, the second against Malaysia, and on Saturday they won their third match against the host country, Maldives.
Sport
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
The first match of the day in the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) between Sarepul Bastanan and Etihad FC ended in a 3-3 draw.
In the second match, Perozi Panjshir defeated Zaitoon FC with a whopping score of 11-1.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Afghan consulate in Istanbul handed over to IEA
IEA kill top Daesh commander in Kabul
$18.3 million needed for demining in Afghanistan this year: OCHA
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan embassy in Tehran to IEA discussed
Saar: SIGAR’s concern over US aid in Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: IEA denying asking for funds over TTP discussed
Saar: Efforts for expanding Afghanistan trade discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Efforts underway to hand over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
-
Health4 days ago
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China
-
World4 days ago
Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
-
Latest News3 days ago
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
-
Regional2 days ago
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000