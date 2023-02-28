Connect with us

Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign

6 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2023)

Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men’s awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December, Reuters reported.

The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

“It’s amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award”, said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris’s Salle Pleyel.

According to Reuters Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy in world football.

“I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here,” Messi added.

“I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It’s a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so.”

His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and keeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the best fans prize, while England were rewarded for their victorious women’s Euro 2022 campaign.

Mary Earps was named keeper of the year and England’s Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach of a team who had four players in the year’s World 11 – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, read the report.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, was named women’s player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.

Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.

Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American rival

1 day ago

February 27, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)

Afghan free fighter Imran Hafizi defeated his American opponent in the first 18 seconds in an in competition on Sunday.

The fight was held on Sunday night by UNF in California.

Hafizi knocked out his opponent within 18 seconds in an impressive move.

So far he has won had 10 fights, winning 8 and losing 2. 

Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament

2 days ago

February 26, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

After Singapore and Malaysia, Afghanistan National Volleyball Team also won against Maldives in Four Nations Cup tournament participated by teams from four countries in capital of Maldives.

Afghanistan scored 3-0 against the National Volleyball Team of Maldives and managed to move to the final.

The tournament attended by Afghanistan, Singapore and Malaysia volleyball teams along with the host country Maldives, started on February 23 and will continue until February 27.

In the Four Nations Cup, the Afghan team won the first match against Singapore, the second against Malaysia, and on Saturday they won their third match against the host country, Maldives.

AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC

3 days ago

February 25, 2023

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)

The first match of the day in the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) between Sarepul Bastanan and Etihad FC ended in a 3-3 draw.

In the second match, Perozi Panjshir defeated Zaitoon FC with a whopping score of 11-1.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE

