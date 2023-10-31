International Sports
Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the world
Argentina captain Lionel Messi won a record eighth Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Norway’s UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to the prestigious prize, Reuters reported.
Inter Miami’s Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final last year.
The 36-year-old is now three Ballons d’Or clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five trophies in 2017. Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times in total, finishing runner-up on five occasions.
“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” Messi said.
“All of them (Ballon d’Or awards) are special for different reasons,” he added.
“I’m happy to get that recognition that I’m getting thanks to what we have achieved with the national team,” Messi told Reuters.
“This (World Cup) title we had been aiming for so many years makes it even more special.”
Asked if he would carry on until the 2026 World Cup, Messi said: “I don’t think about it. I’ll enjoy (my career) day by day. There will first be the Copa America in the United States (in 2024). (The World Cup), I don’t think about it.”
Earlier, Messi’s World Cup-winning team mate Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin award for the world’s best goalkeeper, read the report.
Spain’s Women’s World Cup winner and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the women’s Ballon d’Or.
“It’s an individual trophy but it can’t exist without a team,” she told reporters.
Messi, who won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 and claimed four in a row until 2012, finished second to Haaland at the UEFA awards in August, Reuters reported.
Haaland, 23, was one of the firm favourites for his first Ballon d’Or after scoring 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions last season as City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
But Argentina’s magical run at the World Cup in Qatar, where Messi earned the Golden Ball for best overall player and Silver Boot (seven goals and three assists), helped him pip the Norwegian striker to the award.
The World Cup was the only major trophy missing from Messi’s resume as Argentina made amends for losing the 2014 final to Germany while in March he became only the third player in history to score 100 international goals.
Messi also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain before moving to Inter Miami, where he helped the Major League Soccer side win the Leagues Cup — their first major trophy.
Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best Under-21 player, while club team mate Vinicius Jr. was awarded the Socrates Award for his humanitarian work off the pitch, read the report.
International Sports
Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
Australian duo Sam Kerr and Mathew Leckie have been nominated for the Asian Football Confederation’s Player of the Year awards in the women’s and men’s categories respectively, with national team boss Graham Arnold named on the shortlist for best coach.
Chelsea striker Kerr headlines a three-player list for the women’s award that includes Zhang Linyan from China and Japan’s Saki Kumagai, who won the award the last time it was presented in 2019, Reuters reported.
Leckie, who scored in the 1-0 win over Denmark at last year’s World Cup to take Australia into the knockout rounds, has been shortlisted for the men’s award, alongside Qatar’s Almoez Ali and Salem Al Dawsari from Saudi Arabia.
Arnold has been nominated with Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu, who masterminded his side’s wins over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, and Saad Al Shehri, the coach of Saudi Arabia’s Asian title-winning under 23 side last year.
Europe-based trio Mehdi Taremi of Iran and Porto, Brighton and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma and current Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae have been nominated for the Asian International Player of the Year award.
The awards function, set for Doha on Oct. 31, will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
International Sports
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr survived a scare in the Asian Champions League on Monday with the Saudi Pro League side coming from a goal down to hand Tajikistan’s Istiklol a 3-1 defeat in Riyadh.
Senin Sebai scored on the break to put the club from Dushanbe in front with a minute left in the first half and Istiklol held out under relentless pressure until Ronaldo leveled with a clever clipped finish in the 66th minute, Reuters reported.
Anderson Talisca headed the Saudi outfit in front six minutes later and the Brazilian put the result beyond doubt with 13 minutes remaining when he stroked a low shot into the corner.
The victory was Al-Nassr’s second in a row in the group stage of the competition and moves Luis Castro’s side three points clear at the top of Group E.
Iran’s Persepolis are in second place following a 1-0 win over Al Duhail of Qatar, with Omid Alishah scoring in the 63rd minute to earn the 2018 and 2020 runners-up their first victory of the campaign.
Al-Ittihad’s meeting with Iran’s Sepahan in Group C was called off as players from the Saudi club refused to leave their dressing room due to a statue of assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani being placed at the entrance to the pitch.
The Asian Football Confederation said the game, which was due to be played in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances”.
Also in Group C, Air Force Club beat AGMK 2-1 after Ali Jasim scored his third goal in two Asian Champions League games to give the Iraqis a second-minute lead over the Uzbekistan team with Sanzhar Tursunov’s own goal doubling the visitors’ lead.
Siavash Haghnazari pulled one back for AGMK with nine minutes to go but Air Force Club held on to win and reach four points, one ahead of Al-Ittihad.
In Group B, Uzbekistan’s Nasaf climbed into pole position after claiming their second win in a row when Azizbek Amonov struck twice in a 3-1 win over Al Sadd of Qatar.
Ruzikul Berdiev’s team hold a two point lead over Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates, who beat Jordan’s Al-Faisaly thanks to a 20th minute goal from Moussa Marega, an Asian Champions League winner with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in 2021.
The 10 group winners advance to the last 16 along with the three second-placed teams with the best records in the western and eastern halves of the competition.
International Sports
Former chairman of Chinese Football Association charged with bribery
Chinese authorities have charged the former chairman of the national football association with bribery as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the soccer federation, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.
Authorities in central Hubei province charged Chen Xuyuan, the ex-head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), with utilizing his position and authority to “seek benefits for others” and “illegally accept other people’s property and possessions”, CCTV reported.
Chen’s case was now before the public prosecutor, CCTV added.
Chen could not be reached for comment. The CFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.
Chen was also the deputy party secretary for the football organization.
In August, Chinese state media reported that senior soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League Liu Jun had been taken away by authorities for investigation.
In January, two former CFA officials were investigated for suspected “severe violations of the law”, according to statements posted by the sports regulator.
Another two leading soccer officials were investigated for suspected serious violations of the law in March.
Doctors successfully perform hip-joint replacement surgery at Kabul hospital
Afghan and Turkish foreign ministers hold talks in Ankara
Google AI chief says there’s a 50% chance we’ll hit AGI in just 5 years
No Islamic country would be invaded if Muslims were united: Stanikzai
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
