Ministry of energy pushes ahead with plans to increase power output
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water have identified 16 electricity-generating projects that once established will increase power output and help make the country less reliant on its neighbors for this critical commodity.
The ministry’s spokesman Mawlavi Akhtar Mohammad Nasrat said of these 16, there are 12 thermal and solar power projects that have been identified and proposals have been shared with domestic and foreign investors in the hope of attracting financial backing.
Nasrat told Ariana News they have spoken to possible investors from Russia, Iran, the US, China and Turkey but as yet no agreements have yet been finalized.
“Companies and donors came here to Afghanistan from Russia, US, China, Iran, and Turkey and said they are interested in investing in this area to increase electricity generation across the country,” he said.
Economists also believe that if investors can be found to support this sector, and more electricity is generated, industry will grow.
One economist, Taj Mohammad Talash, said he thinks the agricultural sector would also grow if more power was generated. He said: “The Islamic Emirate can prioritize energy in three categories, through water, wind, and solar.”
Currently, Afghanistan pays its neighboring countries about $250 million a year for electricity as it generates only about 600 megawatts (MW) from several hydroelectric, fossil fuel and solar plants.
However, an additional 670 MW is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Power projects ‘prioritized’
In April, the IEA’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, gave orders for various ministries to prioritize projects to generate electricity.
At the time, the commission said after “extensive discussions on all issues that the private sector is prepared to invest in” it was decided that the generation of electricity should be a priority.
According to the statement, the commission instructed the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Chamber of Industry and Mines; as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Water, to also generate electricity from coal.
A shortage of power has plagued Afghanistan for decades despite it having ample hydropower, coal and fossil fuel resources.
Over the past few years however, one successful private partnership has emerged – between the Afghan government and Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company which has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to thousands of people in Afghanistan.
Located in Sherberghan, in the north of the country, the epicenter of the nation’s gas-rich region, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
Bayat Power hopes however to eventually roll out three phases in total, that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Biden says US recession is not inevitable
US President Joe Biden said a recession is “not inevitable” and he is confident the United States can overcome inflation, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
“First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Biden told AP in an interview.
“Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike since 1994 and flagged a slowing economy.
AWCC signs deal with Afghan Post to distribute SIM cards to Balkh residents
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post, the state postal service, for SIM cards to be distributed and sold in Balkh province.
AWCC officials said the move would provide communication and internet services to people across the province and that residents, especially those who live in remote districts, will now have easy access to obtaining SIM cards.
Afghan Post officials confirmed they will facilitate the sale and distribution of SIM cards, which will enable more people to have access to mobile telephone and internet services.
“We will start in 14 districts and in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. This program is to make it easier for people who come from far to get a SIM card,” said Hamidullah Rahmanyar, General Manager of Afghan Post.
Mohammad Yaqub Saqib, regional director of AWCC in the north, said the purpose of the deal was to provide communication facilities for the people.
“The registration system is based on the person, ID card and photo, and if we sell the SIM card for 150 afghanis, 75 afghanis of credit will be given to the new subscribers,” said Saqib.
AWCC officials, from the regional office, said the company currently provides telecommunication services to people in many areas, including remote districts and villages but they hope to expand their services in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services across the country.
AWCC is a leading wireless communications company in Afghanistan. It was the first mobile phone company in the country and was founded in 2002.
For over a decade, AWCC drove the rapid growth of the country’s communications market through its innovative development and deployment of global-class High-Definition (HD) Voice Communications, Internet, Data and Mobile Payments Services.
Today, AWCC delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money Mobile Payment Services to five million business and consumer clients located in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company also has strategic partnerships with 425 wireless carriers in 125 countries.
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Beekeepers in Herat province say honey production has doubled this year thanks to recent rain and favorable weather.
Beekeepers will harvest up to 200 tons of honey this year.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock also says that the beekeeping industry in the province has improved compared to previous years, and that there are now about 1,000 beekeeping farms in the province, employing about 3,000 people.
The Herat Department of Agriculture says there are about 30,000 beehives in Herat.
“Fortunately, we have about 30,000 beehives in Herat province, all thanks to the efforts of the colleagues of Herat Agriculture Department and the attention of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” said Sayed Masoom Sadat, Head of Livestock and Animal Health of Herat Agriculture Department.
Currently, beekeepers have established the most bee farms in Injil, Guzara, ZindaJan, Ghoryan and Karukh districts, and it is estimated that about 200 tons of honey will be harvested from bee farms in Herat this year.
“Unfortunately, last year, due to war and drought, bee production was very low and beekeepers suffered a lot of losses. Fortunately, this year is a good year and we anticipate a growth of at least 50 percent compared to last year,” said Aref Wasel, a beekeeper.
Although honey production in Herat is better this year than in previous years, farmers say they have not yet become self-sufficient. Some beekeepers complain about the presence of substandard honey on the market, saying that while quality honey is produced in Herat, some substandard honey is imported.
“We do not sell much honey here. Unfortunately, counterfeit honey comes from abroad and is sold under the name of our honey, which unfortunately does not sell our honey either,” said Shoaib, a beekeeper.
“This year is better than last year because the rainfall and the weather have been better and the security has improved, and we can move our bees from one area to another,” said Ramin, another beekeeper.
