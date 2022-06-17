Biden says US recession is not inevitable

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2022)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post, the state postal service, for SIM cards to be distributed and sold in Balkh province.

AWCC officials said the move would provide communication and internet services to people across the province and that residents, especially those who live in remote districts, will now have easy access to obtaining SIM cards.

Afghan Post officials confirmed they will facilitate the sale and distribution of SIM cards, which will enable more people to have access to mobile telephone and internet services.

“We will start in 14 districts and in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. This program is to make it easier for people who come from far to get a SIM card,” said Hamidullah Rahmanyar, General Manager of Afghan Post.

Mohammad Yaqub Saqib, regional director of AWCC in the north, said the purpose of the deal was to provide communication facilities for the people.

“The registration system is based on the person, ID card and photo, and if we sell the SIM card for 150 afghanis, 75 afghanis of credit will be given to the new subscribers,” said Saqib.

AWCC officials, from the regional office, said the company currently provides telecommunication services to people in many areas, including remote districts and villages but they hope to expand their services in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services across the country.

AWCC is a leading wireless communications company in Afghanistan. It was the first mobile phone company in the country and was founded in 2002.

For over a decade, AWCC drove the rapid growth of the country’s communications market through its innovative development and deployment of global-class High-Definition (HD) Voice Communications, Internet, Data and Mobile Payments Services.

Today, AWCC delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money Mobile Payment Services to five million business and consumer clients located in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

The company also has strategic partnerships with 425 wireless carriers in 125 countries.