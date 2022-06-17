Business
Biden says US recession is not inevitable
US President Joe Biden said a recession is “not inevitable” and he is confident the United States can overcome inflation, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
“First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Biden told AP in an interview.
“Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike since 1994 and flagged a slowing economy.
Business
AWCC signs deal with Afghan Post to distribute SIM cards to Balkh residents
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post, the state postal service, for SIM cards to be distributed and sold in Balkh province.
AWCC officials said the move would provide communication and internet services to people across the province and that residents, especially those who live in remote districts, will now have easy access to obtaining SIM cards.
Afghan Post officials confirmed they will facilitate the sale and distribution of SIM cards, which will enable more people to have access to mobile telephone and internet services.
“We will start in 14 districts and in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. This program is to make it easier for people who come from far to get a SIM card,” said Hamidullah Rahmanyar, General Manager of Afghan Post.
Mohammad Yaqub Saqib, regional director of AWCC in the north, said the purpose of the deal was to provide communication facilities for the people.
“The registration system is based on the person, ID card and photo, and if we sell the SIM card for 150 afghanis, 75 afghanis of credit will be given to the new subscribers,” said Saqib.
AWCC officials, from the regional office, said the company currently provides telecommunication services to people in many areas, including remote districts and villages but they hope to expand their services in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services across the country.
AWCC is a leading wireless communications company in Afghanistan. It was the first mobile phone company in the country and was founded in 2002.
For over a decade, AWCC drove the rapid growth of the country’s communications market through its innovative development and deployment of global-class High-Definition (HD) Voice Communications, Internet, Data and Mobile Payments Services.
Today, AWCC delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money Mobile Payment Services to five million business and consumer clients located in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company also has strategic partnerships with 425 wireless carriers in 125 countries.
Business
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Beekeepers in Herat province say honey production has doubled this year thanks to recent rain and favorable weather.
Beekeepers will harvest up to 200 tons of honey this year.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock also says that the beekeeping industry in the province has improved compared to previous years, and that there are now about 1,000 beekeeping farms in the province, employing about 3,000 people.
The Herat Department of Agriculture says there are about 30,000 beehives in Herat.
“Fortunately, we have about 30,000 beehives in Herat province, all thanks to the efforts of the colleagues of Herat Agriculture Department and the attention of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” said Sayed Masoom Sadat, Head of Livestock and Animal Health of Herat Agriculture Department.
Currently, beekeepers have established the most bee farms in Injil, Guzara, ZindaJan, Ghoryan and Karukh districts, and it is estimated that about 200 tons of honey will be harvested from bee farms in Herat this year.
“Unfortunately, last year, due to war and drought, bee production was very low and beekeepers suffered a lot of losses. Fortunately, this year is a good year and we anticipate a growth of at least 50 percent compared to last year,” said Aref Wasel, a beekeeper.
Although honey production in Herat is better this year than in previous years, farmers say they have not yet become self-sufficient. Some beekeepers complain about the presence of substandard honey on the market, saying that while quality honey is produced in Herat, some substandard honey is imported.
“We do not sell much honey here. Unfortunately, counterfeit honey comes from abroad and is sold under the name of our honey, which unfortunately does not sell our honey either,” said Shoaib, a beekeeper.
“This year is better than last year because the rainfall and the weather have been better and the security has improved, and we can move our bees from one area to another,” said Ramin, another beekeeper.
Business
McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
McDonald’s (MCD.N) restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it”, Reuters reported.
The new dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. burger giant turned its back on the country over what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
According to Reuters the reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
“Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience,” Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
Alexander Govor, the new owner of the chain, said the company employs 51,000 people, read the report.
“The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That’s what I’m going to do,” he added.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO weeks before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.
