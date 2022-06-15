Business
AWCC signs deal with Afghan Post to distribute SIM cards to Balkh residents
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post, the state postal service, for SIM cards to be distributed and sold in Balkh province.
AWCC officials said the move would provide communication and internet services to people across the province and that residents, especially those who live in remote districts, will now have easy access to obtaining SIM cards.
Afghan Post officials confirmed they will facilitate the sale and distribution of SIM cards, which will enable more people to have access to mobile telephone and internet services.
“We will start in 14 districts and in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. This program is to make it easier for people who come from far to get a SIM card,” said Hamidullah Rahmanyar, General Manager of Afghan Post.
Mohammad Yaqub Saqib, regional director of AWCC in the north, said the purpose of the deal was to provide communication facilities for the people.
“The registration system is based on the person, ID card and photo, and if we sell the SIM card for 150 afghanis, 75 afghanis of credit will be given to the new subscribers,” said Saqib.
AWCC officials, from the regional office, said the company currently provides telecommunication services to people in many areas, including remote districts and villages but they hope to expand their services in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services across the country.
AWCC is a leading wireless communications company in Afghanistan. It was the first mobile phone company in the country and was founded in 2002.
For over a decade, AWCC drove the rapid growth of the country’s communications market through its innovative development and deployment of global-class High-Definition (HD) Voice Communications, Internet, Data and Mobile Payments Services.
Today, AWCC delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money Mobile Payment Services to five million business and consumer clients located in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company also has strategic partnerships with 425 wireless carriers in 125 countries.
Business
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Beekeepers in Herat province say honey production has doubled this year thanks to recent rain and favorable weather.
Beekeepers will harvest up to 200 tons of honey this year.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock also says that the beekeeping industry in the province has improved compared to previous years, and that there are now about 1,000 beekeeping farms in the province, employing about 3,000 people.
The Herat Department of Agriculture says there are about 30,000 beehives in Herat.
“Fortunately, we have about 30,000 beehives in Herat province, all thanks to the efforts of the colleagues of Herat Agriculture Department and the attention of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” said Sayed Masoom Sadat, Head of Livestock and Animal Health of Herat Agriculture Department.
Currently, beekeepers have established the most bee farms in Injil, Guzara, ZindaJan, Ghoryan and Karukh districts, and it is estimated that about 200 tons of honey will be harvested from bee farms in Herat this year.
“Unfortunately, last year, due to war and drought, bee production was very low and beekeepers suffered a lot of losses. Fortunately, this year is a good year and we anticipate a growth of at least 50 percent compared to last year,” said Aref Wasel, a beekeeper.
Although honey production in Herat is better this year than in previous years, farmers say they have not yet become self-sufficient. Some beekeepers complain about the presence of substandard honey on the market, saying that while quality honey is produced in Herat, some substandard honey is imported.
“We do not sell much honey here. Unfortunately, counterfeit honey comes from abroad and is sold under the name of our honey, which unfortunately does not sell our honey either,” said Shoaib, a beekeeper.
“This year is better than last year because the rainfall and the weather have been better and the security has improved, and we can move our bees from one area to another,” said Ramin, another beekeeper.
Business
McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
McDonald’s (MCD.N) restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it”, Reuters reported.
The new dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. burger giant turned its back on the country over what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
According to Reuters the reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
“Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience,” Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
Alexander Govor, the new owner of the chain, said the company employs 51,000 people, read the report.
“The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That’s what I’m going to do,” he added.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO weeks before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.
Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Ariana Afghan Airlines says its revenue has increased in the past few months and that it is now looking to buy four more planes.
The company’s officials said that procurement of one new plane is almost complete.
“It was agreed that we would provide them with a bank guarantee and they would bring the aircraft to Sharjah,” Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said about the new 110-seat passenger plane on order.
He said that the bid to purchase three more planes – two for passengers and one for cargo – would be announced within a week.
According to him, all four planes would cost around $40 million.
The country’s economic experts also consider the growth of Ariana Afghan Airlines to be important in the development of Afghanistan’s national economy.
“We could benefit both economically and politically if we expand our relations with the world. Moreover, it is also crucial in terms of exports for a landlocked country like Afghanistan,” said Sayed-ur-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Currently, due to the lack of technical management of airports in the country, flights are still limited.
According to experts, international flights will however increase once the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) finalizes agreements for foreign countries to help run the technical side of the air traffic control.
AWCC signs deal with Afghan Post to distribute SIM cards to Balkh residents
Central Bank discusses monetary policies with university lecturers
Members of UNHRC discuss Afghanistan’s issues in Geneva
EU signs deal with Bavarian Nordic for delivery of monkeypox vaccine
Russia considers Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria unwise
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah returns to Afghanistan after 6 weeks in India
-
World4 days ago
Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
-
Latest News4 days ago
US and its allies must assume major obligations for Afghanistan reconstruction: Putin
-
World4 days ago
Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan