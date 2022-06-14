Honey production doubles in Herat this year

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2022)

Beekeepers in Herat province say honey production has doubled this year thanks to recent rain and favorable weather.

Beekeepers will harvest up to 200 tons of honey this year.

The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock also says that the beekeeping industry in the province has improved compared to previous years, and that there are now about 1,000 beekeeping farms in the province, employing about 3,000 people.

The Herat Department of Agriculture says there are about 30,000 beehives in Herat.

“Fortunately, we have about 30,000 beehives in Herat province, all thanks to the efforts of the colleagues of Herat Agriculture Department and the attention of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” said Sayed Masoom Sadat, Head of Livestock and Animal Health of Herat Agriculture Department.

Currently, beekeepers have established the most bee farms in Injil, Guzara, ZindaJan, Ghoryan and Karukh districts, and it is estimated that about 200 tons of honey will be harvested from bee farms in Herat this year.

“Unfortunately, last year, due to war and drought, bee production was very low and beekeepers suffered a lot of losses. Fortunately, this year is a good year and we anticipate a growth of at least 50 percent compared to last year,” said Aref Wasel, a beekeeper.

Although honey production in Herat is better this year than in previous years, farmers say they have not yet become self-sufficient. Some beekeepers complain about the presence of substandard honey on the market, saying that while quality honey is produced in Herat, some substandard honey is imported.

“We do not sell much honey here. Unfortunately, counterfeit honey comes from abroad and is sold under the name of our honey, which unfortunately does not sell our honey either,” said Shoaib, a beekeeper.

“This year is better than last year because the rainfall and the weather have been better and the security has improved, and we can move our bees from one area to another,” said Ramin, another beekeeper.