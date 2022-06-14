Business
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Beekeepers in Herat province say honey production has doubled this year thanks to recent rain and favorable weather.
Beekeepers will harvest up to 200 tons of honey this year.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock also says that the beekeeping industry in the province has improved compared to previous years, and that there are now about 1,000 beekeeping farms in the province, employing about 3,000 people.
The Herat Department of Agriculture says there are about 30,000 beehives in Herat.
“Fortunately, we have about 30,000 beehives in Herat province, all thanks to the efforts of the colleagues of Herat Agriculture Department and the attention of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” said Sayed Masoom Sadat, Head of Livestock and Animal Health of Herat Agriculture Department.
Currently, beekeepers have established the most bee farms in Injil, Guzara, ZindaJan, Ghoryan and Karukh districts, and it is estimated that about 200 tons of honey will be harvested from bee farms in Herat this year.
“Unfortunately, last year, due to war and drought, bee production was very low and beekeepers suffered a lot of losses. Fortunately, this year is a good year and we anticipate a growth of at least 50 percent compared to last year,” said Aref Wasel, a beekeeper.
Although honey production in Herat is better this year than in previous years, farmers say they have not yet become self-sufficient. Some beekeepers complain about the presence of substandard honey on the market, saying that while quality honey is produced in Herat, some substandard honey is imported.
“We do not sell much honey here. Unfortunately, counterfeit honey comes from abroad and is sold under the name of our honey, which unfortunately does not sell our honey either,” said Shoaib, a beekeeper.
“This year is better than last year because the rainfall and the weather have been better and the security has improved, and we can move our bees from one area to another,” said Ramin, another beekeeper.
McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
McDonald’s (MCD.N) restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it”, Reuters reported.
The new dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. burger giant turned its back on the country over what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
According to Reuters the reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
“Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience,” Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
Alexander Govor, the new owner of the chain, said the company employs 51,000 people, read the report.
“The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That’s what I’m going to do,” he added.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO weeks before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Ariana Afghan Airlines says its revenue has increased in the past few months and that it is now looking to buy four more planes.
The company’s officials said that procurement of one new plane is almost complete.
“It was agreed that we would provide them with a bank guarantee and they would bring the aircraft to Sharjah,” Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said about the new 110-seat passenger plane on order.
He said that the bid to purchase three more planes – two for passengers and one for cargo – would be announced within a week.
According to him, all four planes would cost around $40 million.
The country’s economic experts also consider the growth of Ariana Afghan Airlines to be important in the development of Afghanistan’s national economy.
“We could benefit both economically and politically if we expand our relations with the world. Moreover, it is also crucial in terms of exports for a landlocked country like Afghanistan,” said Sayed-ur-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Currently, due to the lack of technical management of airports in the country, flights are still limited.
According to experts, international flights will however increase once the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) finalizes agreements for foreign countries to help run the technical side of the air traffic control.
Price hike adds to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Grain prices in Afghanistan have kept soaring due to the sanctions imposed by the United States and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding to the aggravated humanitarian crisis suffered by the Afghan people, CCTV reported.
Abdul Shukoor is a vegetable vendor who has been living at a hillside settlement named Demazang north of downtown Kabul for 20 years with his family.
Resulting from the poor living conditions on the hill, the local residents are suffering severe water shortage and therefore are forced to carry drinking water uphill with donkeys each day, read the report.
Frequent power outage is another issue upsetting the locals.
A China Central Television (CCTV) reporting crew has recently paid a visit to Abdul Shukoor’s home — a room measuring less than 10 square meters which houses 10 family members.
“I have two sons and six daughters. One of my sons died from illness. I can only make 5,000 to 6,000 Afghanis (around 56 to 67 U.S. dollars) each month, which is far from being enough to support the livelihood and subsistence of my family and to taking good care of my kids,” said Shukoor.
His late son passed away one month ago from cancer as a result of lacking money.
“My son who died was 18 years old this year. He was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and I don’t have enough money to take him to Pakistan or India for treatment. I lost my son because I don’t have money,” said Shukoor.
He said he borrowed a total of 300,000 Afghani (around 3,375 U.S. dollars) to take his son to doctors and now he has not paid the house rent for months. And the food price hike has added to the family’s hardship.
Some 19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan’s population, are facing acute hunger, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and many NGOs.
The analysis also pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to put pressure on Afghanistan’s wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices.
According to a grain ship owner named Shafi, the prices of rice and flour have more than doubled compared with six months ago.
“The rice price was some 70 to 100 Afghanis (around 0.8 to 1.1 U.S. dollars) per kg and it has now surged to about 150 to 200 Afghanis (around 1.7 to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg. The best quality rice is now sold at 180 to 200 Afghanis (about two to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg,” Shafi told the CCTV.
Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August last year, the U.S seized seven billion U.S. dollars worth of frozen assets of the Afghan central bank, which has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the country.
“The money frozen by the U.S. government belongs to the Afghan people. They should not have done that because the money is property of our people. What the U.S. cares about is only to maximize interests for itself, and it has done nothing conducive to the Afghan people. If they were here to help us, then why have we still been living in shabby houses like this and seeing nothing improved in our lives. The U.S. came here to pursue their own interests instead of helping the poor here,” said Shukoor.
