MoD rehires over 200 retired employees
The Ministry of National Defense has rehired 226 people who recently retired, including professional military personnel and civilians.
The ministry said in a statement this includes air force pilots, officers, consultants, engineers, technicians, managers, agents and low-ranking workers.
In addition, the ministry rejected reports of forcing technical and professional personnel into retirement without considering the law. The statement said that the ministry is committed to hiring experts and professionals and will use the experience of its employees when needed.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the country has directed the army forces in a video message to refrain from celebratory firings over Eid al-Fitr.
Fasihuddin Fitrat also instructed the army to ensure security is maintained over Eid.
Political deputy PM meets visiting Muslim scholars from Russia
The political deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, met with a delegation of religious scholars from Russia’s Muslim community.
The meeting started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by the head of the Russian delegation, the Imam of Sabor Mosque in Moscow, Mawlavi Sheikh Zalikhayov Ahmed Magmedovich, the IEA said.
Magmedovich said the purpose of their visit to Afghanistan is to develop relations between Russia and Afghanistan. He also noted that there are 20 million Muslims living in Russia and the visit will further strengthen the relationship between Muslims.
Other senior scholars included the Deputy Director of Russia’s International Islamic Culture, Gadjiov Mohammad Haji Amrovich, the General Imam of the Islamic Institute of Russia and the Deputy Director of International Islamic Culture of Russia Mohammad Bashir Magmidovich.
They expressed that after the 40-year war, they are happy with the security and developments in the country and that the continuation of the current peaceful situation and governance of the Islamic Emirate will eventually lead to the world recognizing the IEA as the ruling government.
The delegation also provided information about the spread of Islam in Russia and said that Muslims do not have any problems in Russia.
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir welcomed the Russian delegation and said, we expect that your arrival will lead to the development of trade relations between Afghanistan and Russia and that you will take back a good image of Afghanistan to Russia and the world.
Kabir asked Russia to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate along with its allies and reiterated assurances that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone.
Kabir also requested that such visits between Islamic scholars of Russia and Afghanistan continue.
OCHA: Afghanistan is facing danger of famine
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) has warned that with the reduction of international aid, Afghanistan is at the highest risk of famine in the last 25 years.
According to the agency, 20 million people are facing extreme hunger in Afghanistan and 6 million people are on the verge of famine.
In a report on Sunday, OCHA warned that if financial resources are not provided immediately, Afghanistan will face a humanitarian disaster on a large scale.
While international aid to Afghanistan has been severely reduced, Afghanistan currently has the largest number of people facing famine in the world.
OCHA added in its report that in the first quarter of 2023, only $250 million of the $4.6 billion in aid requested by this organization was provided.
This amount of money constitutes only 5.4% of the money that the United Nations has requested from the international community to meet the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.
IEA says Kazakhstan open to hosting its diplomats
Kazakhstan is ready to welcome new diplomats representing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the office of Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister, said after his meeting on Saturday with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration, Serik Zhumangarin.
Zhumangarin said that Kazakhstan has had good relations with Afghanistan throughout its mutual history and that new Afghan diplomats will be welcomed to Kazakhstan in the near future, their mission being to strengthen these relations, Baradar’s office said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.
Earlier, Baradar addressed Zhumangarin with a request to the Kazakh government for accepting new Afghan diplomats.
The IEA has representation in a few countries including Turkey, Pakistan, Russia and China.
