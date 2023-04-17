MoD rehires over 200 retired employees

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)

The political deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, met with a delegation of religious scholars from Russia’s Muslim community.

The meeting started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by the head of the Russian delegation, the Imam of Sabor Mosque in Moscow, Mawlavi Sheikh Zalikhayov Ahmed Magmedovich, the IEA said.

Magmedovich said the purpose of their visit to Afghanistan is to develop relations between Russia and Afghanistan. He also noted that there are 20 million Muslims living in Russia and the visit will further strengthen the relationship between Muslims.

Other senior scholars included the Deputy Director of Russia’s International Islamic Culture, Gadjiov Mohammad Haji Amrovich, the General Imam of the Islamic Institute of Russia and the Deputy Director of International Islamic Culture of Russia Mohammad Bashir Magmidovich.

They expressed that after the 40-year war, they are happy with the security and developments in the country and that the continuation of the current peaceful situation and governance of the Islamic Emirate will eventually lead to the world recognizing the IEA as the ruling government.

The delegation also provided information about the spread of Islam in Russia and said that Muslims do not have any problems in Russia.

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir welcomed the Russian delegation and said, we expect that your arrival will lead to the development of trade relations between Afghanistan and Russia and that you will take back a good image of Afghanistan to Russia and the world.

Kabir asked Russia to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate along with its allies and reiterated assurances that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone.

Kabir also requested that such visits between Islamic scholars of Russia and Afghanistan continue.