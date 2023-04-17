OCHA: Afghanistan is facing danger of famine

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) has warned that with the reduction of international aid, Afghanistan is at the highest risk of famine in the last 25 years.

According to the agency, 20 million people are facing extreme hunger in Afghanistan and 6 million people are on the verge of famine.

In a report on Sunday, OCHA warned that if financial resources are not provided immediately, Afghanistan will face a humanitarian disaster on a large scale.

While international aid to Afghanistan has been severely reduced, Afghanistan currently has the largest number of people facing famine in the world.

OCHA added in its report that in the first quarter of 2023, only $250 million of the $4.6 billion in aid requested by this organization was provided.

This amount of money constitutes only 5.4% of the money that the United Nations has requested from the international community to meet the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.