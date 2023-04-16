IEA says Kazakhstan open to hosting its diplomats

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2023)

Turkish officials say in the first three months of 2023, more than 3,000 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan.

According to a statement published by Turkey, 3,277 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan since the beginning of the year.

These Afghan refugees had come to Turkey illegally, the statement said.

Nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from the country within the last four days, according to the statement.

“Those who earlier worked in the former government, or they are journalists or worked as civil employees, their cases are being processed by the Turkish refugees agency,” said Ezatullah Sadaat, head of the Afghanistan association in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has criticized countries that host Afghans and deport them.

“There should be cooperation in their deportation, it should be in a way that they don’t face suffering. Still if they (refugees) want to come back to the country, the Islamic Emirate considers it better that they come back to their country,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman.

“There is a need for the involved parties to work on proper plans and to take effective steps to improve the condition of refugees,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a refugees rights activist.