More than 3,000 Afghan refugees deported from Turkey in last 3 months
Turkish officials say in the first three months of 2023, more than 3,000 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan.
According to a statement published by Turkey, 3,277 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan since the beginning of the year.
These Afghan refugees had come to Turkey illegally, the statement said.
Nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from the country within the last four days, according to the statement.
“Those who earlier worked in the former government, or they are journalists or worked as civil employees, their cases are being processed by the Turkish refugees agency,” said Ezatullah Sadaat, head of the Afghanistan association in Turkey.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has criticized countries that host Afghans and deport them.
“There should be cooperation in their deportation, it should be in a way that they don’t face suffering. Still if they (refugees) want to come back to the country, the Islamic Emirate considers it better that they come back to their country,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman.
“There is a need for the involved parties to work on proper plans and to take effective steps to improve the condition of refugees,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a refugees rights activist.
IEA says Kazakhstan open to hosting its diplomats
Kazakhstan is ready to welcome new diplomats representing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the office of Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister, said after his meeting on Saturday with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration, Serik Zhumangarin.
Zhumangarin said that Kazakhstan has had good relations with Afghanistan throughout its mutual history and that new Afghan diplomats will be welcomed to Kazakhstan in the near future, their mission being to strengthen these relations, Baradar’s office said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.
Earlier, Baradar addressed Zhumangarin with a request to the Kazakh government for accepting new Afghan diplomats.
The IEA has representation in a few countries including Turkey, Pakistan, Russia and China.
Ministry of Finance: Customs exceeds target for last solar year
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Sunday that the General Directorate of Customs has significantly exceeded its target of revenue collection in the past solar year.
According to the ministry, at the beginning of the last financial year (1401), a revenue target of 96 billion afghani was set for customs, but that target was increased mid-year to 105.4 billion afghani. This target was reached by the end of the fiscal in March this year.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the last fiscal saw customs collect 111.5 billion afghanis in total, which shows an excess of 5.8 percent or 6.1 billion afghanis against the set target.
Customs revenue collected makes up 57.7 percent of all revenue collected by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1401.
According to the IEA, this is the highest amount ever generated through customs in the country.
The Ministry of Finance added that the General Directorate of Customs received 94.27 billion Afghanis from imports, 15.24 billion Afghanis from exports, and 2.02 billion Afghanis from foreign transit in the past fiscal year.
International community should address challenges in Afghanistan: US Envoy
The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said he met this weekend with Afghan Future Thought Forum members in Doha on Friday as well as heads of mission of key allies and partners.
In a series of tweets, West called on the international community to address the ongoing problems of the country and said that “every Afghan participant at the forum voiced support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict as a solution to the country’s challenges.”
He said: “I heard both condemnation and support for Taliban conduct and different recommendations for how the international community should address challenges. Every Afghan participant spoke out in favor of dialogue and against using violence to resolve the country’s problems,” West said.
Afghan men and women from a variety of backgrounds, including economists, human rights activists, former ministers, elders, and IEA members, attended the Forum.
In a statement, the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF), which bills itself as an independent, non-partisan organization with “Taliban participants,” claimed to have examined the main opportunities and difficulties the Afghan people face and to have offered a solution to both the IEA and the international community, local media reported.
