Mujahid describes claims of human trafficking in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2023)

In response to the annual report of the United States on human trafficking, which mentions Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Saturday on Twitter that “the propaganda of Western countries regarding human trafficking in Afghanistan is baseless.”

“The Islamic Emirate does not allow human trafficking to be done in the country, anyone caught for this crime will be punished,” Mujahid tweeted.

According to Mujahid, human trafficking is carried out outside the borders of Afghanistan, which is not the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the US Department of State published its annual report on the situation of human trafficking around the world, and listed Afghanistan as one of the worst countries in terms of human trafficking.