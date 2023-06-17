Latest News
Mujahid describes claims of human trafficking in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’
In response to the annual report of the United States on human trafficking, which mentions Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Saturday on Twitter that “the propaganda of Western countries regarding human trafficking in Afghanistan is baseless.”
“The Islamic Emirate does not allow human trafficking to be done in the country, anyone caught for this crime will be punished,” Mujahid tweeted.
According to Mujahid, human trafficking is carried out outside the borders of Afghanistan, which is not the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
On Thursday, the US Department of State published its annual report on the situation of human trafficking around the world, and listed Afghanistan as one of the worst countries in terms of human trafficking.
Economy minister meets head of UNOCHA in Kabul, calls for more aid
The Islamic Emirate’s economy minister Qari Deen Mohammad Hanif met with the head of UNOCHA, Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, and asked for further aid for the people of Afghanistan in different areas, the ministry tweeted on Friday.
While describing the need for humanitarian aid as vital but not enough, Hanif said the UN should launch development projects in Afghanistan.
The ministry said in a statement: “Humanitarian aid is of paramount importance to our people at this very moment, however, the UN and international aid organizations should focus on launching development projects in the country.”
Earlier, OCHA had announced that over the past five months, the UN had helped more than 17 million people in Afghanistan.
According to OCHA, aid was focused in the areas of education, malnutrition, health, shelter, food and clean water for the needy families throughout Afghanistan.
For her turn, Carlsen said UNOCHA has delivered life-saving services to more than 17.5 million people in different parts of the country over the past two months.
Fire breaks out at market in Herat
A huge fire broke out in a market in Afghanistan’s western Herat province before dawn on Saturday.
The incident happened at Qasr-e-Herat clothing market in PD 7 of the city.
Abdullah Insaf, the provincial police spokesman, said that the cause of the fire was believed to have been an electric fault. The fire meanwhile raged for hours.
The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that the fire was reported to the local fire department one hour after it broke out.
The ministry said that the incident caused no human casualties, but there was a huge financial loss.
OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Japan
Special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, Tariq Ali Bakheet, visited Japan this week for talks on humanitarian assistance and development projects in Afghanistan.
Bakheet held extensive discussions with top-level officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs including Kansuke Nagaoka, the Director-General of the Middle East, and Special Envoy of Japan to Afghanistan, OIC said in a statement.
“The exchange dwelt principally on the committed engagement that has long been sustained by the OIC with Afghan de facto authorities in a bid to foster humanitarian assistance to Afghan vulnerable communities and seek agreeable ways of resolving some contentious political and human rights issues that still arouse the concerns of the OIC and the broader international community,” the statement said.
Bakheet and the coordinator of the OIC Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), Jamal Al-Saati, who was accompanying him, also held productive talks with the representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Afghanistan and the heads of four other Japanese NGOs.
“At the core of the discussions was the development of a practicable roadmap that would help streamline the implementation of joint OIC-Japan assistance and economic development projects in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
According to the statement, they also took part in a brainstorming symposium during which constructive insights were shared about the possible mechanisms likely to structure a trilateral cooperation framework involving the OIC, the UN, and Japan in support of Afghanistan.
