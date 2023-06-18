Two historical monuments in Takhar in danger of collapsing

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

Local officials in Takhar say among the 52 historical monuments and ancient sites in the province, two monuments are at risk of destruction.

Hazrat Waqif Mosque and Sheikh Khalilullah Wali’s shrine are examples of more than 50 historical monuments in Takhar, which will be destroyed if they are not restored, officials said.

According to Takhar residents, the shrine of Khalilullah Wali, which is 480 years old, is in danger of collapsing. They said the current government should take action to preserve this shrine.

Officials at the Department of Information and Culture in Takhar said that the existence of ancient sites and historical monuments have attracted the attention of domestic and foreign tourists, and if the sites are not restored, there is a possibility that some of these monuments will disintegrate.

Two historical monuments, Hazrat Waqif Mosque in Rustaq district and Sheikh Khalilullah Wali shrine in Warsaj district have been badly damaged due to rain and wind.

Takhar is in the northeast of the country and has a rich history spanning hundreds of years. It also has many historical monuments – most of which are in need of restoration work.