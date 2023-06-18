Abandoning Afghanistan would lead to unimaginable consequences: Pakistan FM

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has called on ministry officials to ensure all work processes are transparent.

Haqqani made the remarks at a ceremony to introduce the newly appointed deputy interior minister for support.

He said that the rules should be strictly observed and transparency should be ensured in all departments.

“There are rules in place here. The rules mean that there are procedures and you must be accountable to the leadership in the future. The slightest neglect in this regard weakens the entire ministry,” Haqqani said.

He also asked the people to be patient when visiting the ministry and to observe the rules of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed deputy interior minister Abdullah Mukhtar also emphasized the need to ensure transparency.

“The more we observe the rules, the more we will progress. Our and your future will be transparent when our actions today are transparent. The transparency of the future lies in the transparency of today. This government was created with the bones of martyrs. God forbid, if we sell the blood and bones of the martyrs for money, this will be a great betrayal of the martyrs and the Islamic Emirate,” Mukhtar said.

According to a decree issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Abdullah Mukhtar has been appointed as the new deputy interior minister for support, replacing Faizullah Jamal who has now become the governor of Paktika. Mukhtar previously served as the governor of Paktika.