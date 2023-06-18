Connect with us

Haqqani stresses need for transparency in Interior Ministry

Published

6 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has called on ministry officials to ensure all work processes are transparent.

Haqqani made the remarks at a ceremony to introduce the newly appointed deputy interior minister for support.

He said that the rules should be strictly observed and transparency should be ensured in all departments.

“There are rules in place here. The rules mean that there are procedures and you must be accountable to the leadership in the future. The slightest neglect in this regard weakens the entire ministry,” Haqqani said.

He also asked the people to be patient when visiting the ministry and to observe the rules of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed deputy interior minister Abdullah Mukhtar also emphasized the need to ensure transparency.

“The more we observe the rules, the more we will progress. Our and your future will be transparent when our actions today are transparent. The transparency of the future lies in the transparency of today. This government was created with the bones of martyrs. God forbid, if we sell the blood and bones of the martyrs for money, this will be a great betrayal of the martyrs and the Islamic Emirate,” Mukhtar said.

According to a decree issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Abdullah Mukhtar has been appointed as the new deputy interior minister for support, replacing Faizullah Jamal who has now become the governor of Paktika. Mukhtar previously served as the governor of Paktika.

Abandoning Afghanistan would lead to unimaginable consequences: Pakistan FM

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

Abandoning Afghanistan by the international community would lead to unimaginable consequences, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned.

Speaking in an event at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Zardari called on the international community to maintain a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan and provide support to avert any potential humanitarian disaster in the country.

“The international community must continue to provide support and assistance to avert any potential humanitarian disaster and help build a sustainable economy for the long-term development of Afghanistan,” Zardari said.

He also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to be “responsive” to the expectations of the international community.

Zardari said that the IEA must “ensure inclusivity, respect for human rights of all Afghans and effective counter-terrorism action.”

Two historical monuments in Takhar in danger of collapsing

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

Local officials in Takhar say among the 52 historical monuments and ancient sites in the province, two monuments are at risk of destruction.

Hazrat Waqif Mosque and Sheikh Khalilullah Wali’s shrine are examples of more than 50 historical monuments in Takhar, which will be destroyed if they are not restored, officials said.

According to Takhar residents, the shrine of Khalilullah Wali, which is 480 years old, is in danger of collapsing. They said the current government should take action to preserve this shrine.

Officials at the Department of Information and Culture in Takhar said that the existence of ancient sites and historical monuments have attracted the attention of domestic and foreign tourists, and if the sites are not restored, there is a possibility that some of these monuments will disintegrate.

Two historical monuments, Hazrat Waqif Mosque in Rustaq district and Sheikh Khalilullah Wali shrine in Warsaj district have been badly damaged due to rain and wind.

Takhar is in the northeast of the country and has a rich history spanning hundreds of years. It also has many historical monuments – most of which are in need of restoration work.

Mujahid describes claims of human trafficking in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2023)

In response to the annual report of the United States on human trafficking, which mentions Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Saturday on Twitter that “the propaganda of Western countries regarding human trafficking in Afghanistan is baseless.”

“The Islamic Emirate does not allow human trafficking to be done in the country, anyone caught for this crime will be punished,” Mujahid tweeted. 

According to Mujahid, human trafficking is carried out outside the borders of Afghanistan, which is not the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the US Department of State published its annual report on the situation of human trafficking around the world, and listed Afghanistan as one of the worst countries in terms of human trafficking.

