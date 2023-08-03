Muttaqi meets with Qatar’s Minister of State for Int’l Cooperation in Doha

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lulwa Al Khater in Doha, the foreign ministry tweeted late Wednesday.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry, tweeted that at the meeting, Muttaqi said Qatar has always prioritized promoting friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Muttaqi presented detailed information to Al Khater regarding the current situation in Afghanistan and urged her to provide assistance in the treatment of children with heart problems, provide fortified agricultural seed, train diplomats and construct sports stadiums for athletes, Takal added.

Meanwhile, Al Khater said that Qatar values the relations with Afghanistan, and that the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Qatar to Afghanistan is a clear indication of enhanced relations.

Al Khater added that Qatar Charity Organization has started providing assistance to Afghans in different areas.

“We remain committed to providing assistance to Afghanistan’s health sector, education, agriculture, sports, and so on,” she said.

“We are working on establishing a mechanism to start these projects as soon as possible in coordination with the Afghan government,” she added.

At this meeting, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, also raised some issues related to the embassy, and Al Khater pledged to cooperate.