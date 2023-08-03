Latest News
Chief of Staff of Armed Forces visits border districts in Badakhshan
The Ministry of National Defense says the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces was on a six-day visit to Badakhshan to visit the border districts of the province.
According to the ministry, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met with officials and locals during a trip to the border districts of Wakhan, Ashkashim and Zibak.
In a statement, the ministry said Fitrat praised the army personnel for their tireless efforts to protect the borders and territorial integrity of the country and emphasized the need to ensure border security.
On the other hand, the army’s border officials assured Fitrat that they are ready to serve the army in any situation and will resolutely defend and protect the country’s borders.
At the same time, the residents of Wakhan and Pamir districts, welcomed Fitrat and declared their support for the Islamic Emirate.
Muttaqi meets with Qatar’s Minister of State for Int’l Cooperation in Doha
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lulwa Al Khater in Doha, the foreign ministry tweeted late Wednesday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry, tweeted that at the meeting, Muttaqi said Qatar has always prioritized promoting friendly relations with Afghanistan.
Muttaqi presented detailed information to Al Khater regarding the current situation in Afghanistan and urged her to provide assistance in the treatment of children with heart problems, provide fortified agricultural seed, train diplomats and construct sports stadiums for athletes, Takal added.
Meanwhile, Al Khater said that Qatar values the relations with Afghanistan, and that the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Qatar to Afghanistan is a clear indication of enhanced relations.
Al Khater added that Qatar Charity Organization has started providing assistance to Afghans in different areas.
“We remain committed to providing assistance to Afghanistan’s health sector, education, agriculture, sports, and so on,” she said.
“We are working on establishing a mechanism to start these projects as soon as possible in coordination with the Afghan government,” she added.
At this meeting, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, also raised some issues related to the embassy, and Al Khater pledged to cooperate.
More than 2,000 damaged military vehicles repaired in Balkh
The 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath in Balkh province says it has repaired more than 2,000 military vehicles that had been damaged during the withdrawal of foreign troops two years ago.
Officials said 2,432 vehicles have been put back into operation in this time.
The spokesperson of the army Corps says that these vehicles will be distributed to the defense brigades in order to protect the territorial integrity of the country.
These vehicles, which include large and small vehicles, have been restored and ready for use by the engineering team of the 209th Al-Fath Army Corps.
“We repaired and reactivated about 2,432 different vehicles with the few facilities and personnel we have,” said Abdulaziz Kalimullah, the technical manager of the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath.
“There is no war in Afghanistan now, but due to the needs of different brigades, a number of these vehicles are distributed for the purpose of defending the territorial integrity of the country, and the rest of these vehicles, which are our national capital, will be protected and maintained,” said Sediqullah Nusrat, the spokesman of the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath.
Authorities, in the 209th Army Command of Al-Fath, says that protection of the borders and the defense of the territorial integrity of the country are stated as one of their most basic goals.
“Your children, your brothers, have maintained the treasury and repaired the vehicles that were destroyed, and in the future, we will defend the territorial integrity of the country and the people of Afghanistan without any concessions,” said Naqibullah Azizi, army commander in 209th Army Corps.
However, according to officials, the process of repairing vehicles is ongoing.
UNOCHA dealing with critical funding gaps as winter looms
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a new report that this year’s Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains severely underfunded with only US$744 million received as of 31 July, less than half the amount ($1.49 billion) at the same time in 2022.
This has raised concerns given the “short window of opportunity” between now and winter – in addition to worsening poverty and heightened vulnerabilities. “Additional climate shocks, as seen in August 2022 with atypical flooding – a third of which were recorded in the eastern region – may generate additional needs requiring an immediate response over the next few months,” read the report.
As it stands, the Afghanistan humanitarian response is facing substantial “critical funding gaps” amounting to $1.3 billion, with many programmes already closed due to insufficient resources, and several Cluster pipelines (FSAC, Nutrition, Protection and WASH) at risk of imminent rupture between July and September 2023.
The report highlighted the need for urgent funding to procure certain items only available abroad, including Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The urgent need to distribute vital winter food assistance and other aid comes as many areas are at risk of being cut by heavy snowfalls as early as October.
“At the same time, additional funding is required to enable humanitarian partners to continue reaching women and girls – the most at-risk and vulnerable members of the Afghan population today,” the report read.
