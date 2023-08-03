Chief of Staff of Armed Forces visits border districts in Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2023)

The Ministry of National Defense says the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces was on a six-day visit to Badakhshan to visit the border districts of the province.

According to the ministry, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met with officials and locals during a trip to the border districts of Wakhan, Ashkashim and Zibak.

In a statement, the ministry said Fitrat praised the army personnel for their tireless efforts to protect the borders and territorial integrity of the country and emphasized the need to ensure border security.

On the other hand, the army’s border officials assured Fitrat that they are ready to serve the army in any situation and will resolutely defend and protect the country’s borders.

At the same time, the residents of Wakhan and Pamir districts, welcomed Fitrat and declared their support for the Islamic Emirate.