Pakistan sending in emergency aid and rescue teams to quake-hit Afghanistan

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) called an urgent meeting on Sunday to coordinate a humanitarian assistance relief plan for earthquake-hit Afghanistan, including search and rescue teams.

Thousands of people have been badly impacted by the two 6.3 magnitude quakes, and numerous aftershocks that rocked the western province of Herat on Saturday.

So far 2,053 people are confirmed dead, over 10,000 are injured and 13 villages have been completely destroyed.

Pakista’s NDMA chairman, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik chaired the session which was attended by Pakistan’s ambassador in Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, representatives from Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs and other relevant departments, a statement issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“Attendees were briefed about the situation in Herat, Afghanistan and the assistance that can be sent immediately to our brethren country Afghanistan in distress.

“NDMA has arranged to dispatch relief items which include food items, medications, tents and blankets. In addition to these items Search and Rescue Teams have also been shortlisted and are ready to be dispatched,” the statement read.

Malik stressed the need for swift relief assistance for Afghanistan and said the assistance should be sent via the fastest means available “utilizing air and land routes to Afghanistan”. He also requested the facilitation and coordination by all government departments and agencies involved in the process.