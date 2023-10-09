Latest News
US partners responding to Herat earthquake victims ‘with urgent aid’: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is carefully tracking the impact of Saturday’s earthquake in northwestern Afghanistan and that American aid agencies are assisting.
“Our humanitarian partners are responding with urgent aid in support of the people of Afghanistan,” Blinken said on X, formerly Twitter.
Belgium also said they are closely monitoring the situation.
“Terrible news from the west of Afghanistan, further worsening the humanitarian situation in the country. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic earthquake,” said Hadja Lahbib, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also shared his condolences with Herat’s earthquake affected people.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families impacted by yesterday’s (Saturday’s) devastating earthquake in Afghanistan,” West said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha also offered his sincere condolences to the people of Afghanistan.
At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Khan Muttaqi, and discussed a range of issues.
The foreign ministry of Afghanistan said that during the conversation, Abdollahian shared his condolences and sympathies with the victims of the earthquake in Herat province.
“Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed readiness to cooperate, and promised humanitarian aid to victims,” the ministry said.
Expressing gratitude to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Muttaqi updated his Iranian counterpart on the damage caused by the earthquake and the needs of the earthquake victims.
“Both counterparts stressed on fostering and strengthening the political and economic relations and cooperations between the two countries,” the ministry’s statement read.
More than 2,400 people were killed in a string of earthquakes that jolted Herat on Saturday, including two 6.3 magnitude quakes and a 5.9 magnitude aftershock. Almost 10,000 people were injured and thousands more left homeless.
Pakistan sending in emergency aid and rescue teams to quake-hit Afghanistan
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) called an urgent meeting on Sunday to coordinate a humanitarian assistance relief plan for earthquake-hit Afghanistan, including search and rescue teams.
Thousands of people have been badly impacted by the two 6.3 magnitude quakes, and numerous aftershocks that rocked the western province of Herat on Saturday.
So far 2,053 people are confirmed dead, over 10,000 are injured and 13 villages have been completely destroyed.
Pakista’s NDMA chairman, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik chaired the session which was attended by Pakistan’s ambassador in Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, representatives from Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs and other relevant departments, a statement issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office stated.
“Attendees were briefed about the situation in Herat, Afghanistan and the assistance that can be sent immediately to our brethren country Afghanistan in distress.
“NDMA has arranged to dispatch relief items which include food items, medications, tents and blankets. In addition to these items Search and Rescue Teams have also been shortlisted and are ready to be dispatched,” the statement read.
Malik stressed the need for swift relief assistance for Afghanistan and said the assistance should be sent via the fastest means available “utilizing air and land routes to Afghanistan”. He also requested the facilitation and coordination by all government departments and agencies involved in the process.
World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Foreign governments and international organizations have expressed their sympathy following the powerful earthquakes that rocked Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Saturday, killing and injuring thousands of people.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that his country stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.
“Our condolences with families of victims who have lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We are in touch with Afghan authorities to help with rescue/relief work,” he said on X.
Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul said Pakistan is “prioritizing dispatch of search & rescue teams, medicines, food and shelter items.”
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Japan endeavors to “swiftly provide necessary assistance, by collaborating with international organizations, so that the people in the affected areas can overcome the hardships they are facing.”
Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs also offered support to people in Afghanistan.
Melanie Joly said on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that “Canada stands ready to support the Afghan people” following the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck near Herat, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city.”
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said: “We believe that the people of Afghanistan will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. We will do our best to assist in Afghanistan’s disaster-relief efforts in light of its needs.”
Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan.
“Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives. We express our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said.
Qatar’s foreign ministry in a statement affirmed Doha’s support to those affected by the earthquake, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to recover from the effects of the earthquake.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also expressed regret over the loss of lives in the earthquake.
Kanaani extended his sympathy to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and people of the country.
According to Afghanistan’s State Ministry for Disaster Management, 2,053 people have been killed or injured as a result of Saturday’s earthquakes in Herat.
Iran dispatches rescue team with sniffer dogs to help Afghanistan’s earthquake rescue efforts
The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on Sunday sent rescue teams, relief items and two sniffer dogs to Herat, in Afghanistan, following Saturday’s deadly earthquakes that have left over 2,000 people dead and hundreds injured.
After receiving a request for assistance from the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent in a rapid response team with rescue vehicles and related equipment, said Mohsen Zakarian, the head of IRCS in Iran’s Khorasan province.
“The Red Crescent Society of this province prepared 21 rescue forces, 11 operational rescue vehicles, 2 sniffer dogs, and relief items related to accommodation and feeding 500 families and is sending them,” Zakerian told Iranian media.
Save the Children is another organization that has sprung into action to help thousands of families affected by this tragedy. The organization said Sunday it is deploying emergency humanitarian assistance and is coordinating its response with partners, which will include cash distributions for families, baby hygiene and children’s wellbeing kits, and mental health support for children.
Arshad Malik, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan, said: “The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing – and those numbers will rise as people are still trapped in the rubble of their homes in Herat. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost loved ones.
“Thousands of children and families are now without homes, without shelter. They have lost everything. The terror of aftershocks and buildings collapsing has forced families out into the open in Herat.
“This is a crisis on top of a crisis. Even before this disaster, children were suffering from a devastating lack of food. Donors must provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance. This new emergency requires new funding. Without an urgent injection of money, existing humanitarian programmes will be impacted as already overstretched funding is strained further. The international community cannot turn its backs on children in Herat who need urgent help.”
