US partners responding to Herat earthquake victims ‘with urgent aid’: Blinken

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2023)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is carefully tracking the impact of Saturday’s earthquake in northwestern Afghanistan and that American aid agencies are assisting.

“Our humanitarian partners are responding with urgent aid in support of the people of Afghanistan,” Blinken said on X, formerly Twitter.

Belgium also said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“Terrible news from the west of Afghanistan, further worsening the humanitarian situation in the country. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic earthquake,” said Hadja Lahbib, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also shared his condolences with Herat’s earthquake affected people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families impacted by yesterday’s (Saturday’s) devastating earthquake in Afghanistan,” West said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha also offered his sincere condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Khan Muttaqi, and discussed a range of issues.

The foreign ministry of Afghanistan said that during the conversation, Abdollahian shared his condolences and sympathies with the victims of the earthquake in Herat province.

“Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed readiness to cooperate, and promised humanitarian aid to victims,” the ministry said.

Expressing gratitude to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Muttaqi updated his Iranian counterpart on the damage caused by the earthquake and the needs of the earthquake victims.

“Both counterparts stressed on fostering and strengthening the political and economic relations and cooperations between the two countries,” the ministry’s statement read.

More than 2,400 people were killed in a string of earthquakes that jolted Herat on Saturday, including two 6.3 magnitude quakes and a 5.9 magnitude aftershock. Almost 10,000 people were injured and thousands more left homeless.