World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2023)

Foreign governments and international organizations have expressed their sympathy following the powerful earthquakes that rocked Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Saturday, killing and injuring thousands of people.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that his country stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

“Our condolences with families of victims who have lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We are in touch with Afghan authorities to help with rescue/relief work,” he said on X.

Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul said Pakistan is “prioritizing dispatch of search & rescue teams, medicines, food and shelter items.”

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Japan endeavors to “swiftly provide necessary assistance, by collaborating with international organizations, so that the people in the affected areas can overcome the hardships they are facing.”

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs also offered support to people in Afghanistan.

Melanie Joly said on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that “Canada stands ready to support the Afghan people” following the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck near Herat, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said: “We believe that the people of Afghanistan will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. We will do our best to assist in Afghanistan’s disaster-relief efforts in light of its needs.”

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan.

“Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives. We express our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said.

Qatar’s foreign ministry in a statement affirmed Doha’s support to those affected by the earthquake, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to recover from the effects of the earthquake.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also expressed regret over the loss of lives in the earthquake.

Kanaani extended his sympathy to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and people of the country.

According to Afghanistan’s State Ministry for Disaster Management, 2,053 people have been killed or injured as a result of Saturday’s earthquakes in Herat.