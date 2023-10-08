Latest News
World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Foreign governments and international organizations have expressed their sympathy following the powerful earthquakes that rocked Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Saturday, killing and injuring thousands of people.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that his country stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.
“Our condolences with families of victims who have lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We are in touch with Afghan authorities to help with rescue/relief work,” he said on X.
Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul said Pakistan is “prioritizing dispatch of search & rescue teams, medicines, food and shelter items.”
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Japan endeavors to “swiftly provide necessary assistance, by collaborating with international organizations, so that the people in the affected areas can overcome the hardships they are facing.”
Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs also offered support to people in Afghanistan.
Melanie Joly said on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that “Canada stands ready to support the Afghan people” following the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck near Herat, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city.”
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said: “We believe that the people of Afghanistan will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. We will do our best to assist in Afghanistan’s disaster-relief efforts in light of its needs.”
Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan.
“Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives. We express our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said.
Qatar’s foreign ministry in a statement affirmed Doha’s support to those affected by the earthquake, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to recover from the effects of the earthquake.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also expressed regret over the loss of lives in the earthquake.
Kanaani extended his sympathy to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and people of the country.
According to Afghanistan’s State Ministry for Disaster Management, 2,053 people have been killed or injured as a result of Saturday’s earthquakes in Herat.
Iran dispatches rescue team with sniffer dogs to help Afghanistan’s earthquake rescue efforts
The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on Sunday sent rescue teams, relief items and two sniffer dogs to Herat, in Afghanistan, following Saturday’s deadly earthquakes that have left over 2,000 people dead and hundreds injured.
After receiving a request for assistance from the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent in a rapid response team with rescue vehicles and related equipment, said Mohsen Zakarian, the head of IRCS in Iran’s Khorasan province.
“The Red Crescent Society of this province prepared 21 rescue forces, 11 operational rescue vehicles, 2 sniffer dogs, and relief items related to accommodation and feeding 500 families and is sending them,” Zakerian told Iranian media.
Save the Children is another organization that has sprung into action to help thousands of families affected by this tragedy. The organization said Sunday it is deploying emergency humanitarian assistance and is coordinating its response with partners, which will include cash distributions for families, baby hygiene and children’s wellbeing kits, and mental health support for children.
Arshad Malik, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan, said: “The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing – and those numbers will rise as people are still trapped in the rubble of their homes in Herat. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost loved ones.
“Thousands of children and families are now without homes, without shelter. They have lost everything. The terror of aftershocks and buildings collapsing has forced families out into the open in Herat.
“This is a crisis on top of a crisis. Even before this disaster, children were suffering from a devastating lack of food. Donors must provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance. This new emergency requires new funding. Without an urgent injection of money, existing humanitarian programmes will be impacted as already overstretched funding is strained further. The international community cannot turn its backs on children in Herat who need urgent help.”
Iranian economic delegation arrives in Kabul
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has announced on X that an economic delegation from Iran, headed by Sardar Yaqub Ali Nazari, governor of Khorasan Razavi province, has arrived in Kabul and is accompanied by more than 85 traders and investors.
The purpose of this three-day trip, which took place at the invitation of Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister MoIC, is to review investment opportunities in Afghanistan and to strengthen trade, economic and transit cooperation between the two countries.
During this period, meetings with Islamic Emirate officials, and a B2B summit will be held between the two sides, the ministry said.
Afghanistan’s defense ministry sends in rescue teams to quake-hit Herat
Afghanistan’s defense ministry has sent in rescue teams to Herat province to help find survivors still buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings after Saturday’s deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake and the string of strong aftershocks.
Early Sunday, the full picture of the carnage began to emerge as videos posted to social media showed villages using their bare hands to dig survivors out of the rubble.
Rescue teams have now arrived in some of the worst hit areas, which include Zinda Jan district, where most of the quakes were epicentered.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting first deputy prime minister, said on Sunday he will visit the affected area and assess the situation.
At an emergency meeting to organize aid for the victims, officials said the worst hit area was Zinda Jan district, where more than 3,000 houses were destroyed.
Zinda Jan also had the highest casualty toll, officials said.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has also deployed emergency response teams to the area, the organization said in a statement.
The IRC said it is closely monitoring the situation and is actively coordinating its response with multiple other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to those in need.
“The IRC’s emergency response teams are mobilizing to provide immediate assistance, including medical care, and other essential services to the affected population. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals and communities receive the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement read.
Salma Ben Assia, Country Director for the IRC in Afghanistan said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Herat who have been affected by this devastating earthquake. The IRC urges the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Herat and support the ongoing relief efforts.
“We are committed to working alongside our partners and local authorities to provide immediate assistance and support to those affected. In times like these, unity and collaboration are crucial, and we are grateful for the coordination efforts with other NGOs to ensure a swift and effective response,” she said.
Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders have also rushed to assist and set up five medical tents at the Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate the influx of injured patients. Hundreds of victims have already been treated at the hospital since yesterday early afternoon.
Iranian Red Crescent Society has also reportedly sent 15 volunteers of its Rapid Response team to Afghanistan following the deadly earthquake.
