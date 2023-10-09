Latest News
More than 3,000 Afghan migrants return home from Iran in one day
The Ministry of Migration said Monday that more than 3,000 Afghan migrants returned home on Sunday.
The ministry said 3,061 Afghan immigrants returned to their homeland from Iran forcibly and voluntarily.
According to the border commander of Islam Qala, those who returned included families and single people; 458 of them were identified as needy and vulnerable and were introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and received food and non-food items.
Kabul University launches donation collection point for earthquake relief
The leadership of Kabul University has organized a collection point on campus for donations for Herat’s earthquake victims.
Saturday’s earthquakes left over 2,400 dead and hundreds of families homeless.
For the next two days, members of the public can drop off cash donations at the university.
Salahuddin Ayubi, deputy head of student affairs at Kabul University, said that the cash donations will be transparently distributed to the victims of the Herat earthquakes.
“The process of collecting donations at Kabul University has started today and Inshallah, it will continue until tomorrow,” said Ayubi.
Simultaneously, some Kabul University professors asked national traders and investors to step forward and help Herat quakes victims.
“It is not only our moral responsibility but also our religious obligation. Let’s help those who are harmed in these incidents, the help provided here is within the ability of students and professors,” said a Kabul University professor.
“To increase these contributions, this is a necessity and this is our Islamic obligation because we must hold the hand of our Muslim brother in difficult times,” said another professor.
A number of Kabul University students, meanwhile, say when a natural disaster harms the citizens of the country, it is a collective responsibility to take care of them.
“As a citizen, we must be responsible and we must cooperate with them, we must hold their hands because this may happen to each of us one day,” said a student.
In addition, aid packages from the King Salman Foundation have also arrived in Kabul and will be distributed to the earthquake victims through the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).
IEA’s deputy PM travels to Herat to assess quake-affected areas
A high-level Islamic Emirate delegation, under the leadership of deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, traveled to Herat province Monday morning to assess the situation following Saturday’s deadly earthquakes.
Baradar was expected to personally tour the earthquake-affected regions.
In addition to delivering immediate relief assistance, he will also issue directives to ensure the fair and accurate distribution of aid collected for the affected people.
The ministry of migration meanwhile said rescue and relief teams from civilian and military departments and institutions are working to search for and rescue survivors, and to distribute aid.
According to Herat’s Provincial Immigrant Affairs Directorate, rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the directorates of immigrant affairs, disaster management, Red Crescent Society, the provincial authority, 207 Al-Farooq Army Corps and partner institutions. These teams have been deployed to the worst hit areas, where people are still digging for survivors.
A provincial official said that the people and families who have been rescued so far have been moved to safer areas, including to Herat city.
According to the source, the directorate of refugees in Herat has erected several tents at Ansar Camp to house earthquake victims. So far 124 families have been moved to the camp, 250 blankets and 200 jackets have also been made available to victims, the source said.
Other aid that is trickling in has included bread on Monday morning that was distributed by the Hasas charity organization; the establishment of a mobile health clinic in Camp Ansar and the distribution of cash by the DRC Institute.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also supplied 121 tents, and 121 packages of kitchen utensils and plastic carpets. The IOM also erected four very large tents, and 25 smaller ones. The Ansari Institute and the local chambers of commerce also stepped in to help with 120 blankets and health packs.
The massive earthquakes on Saturday have left over 2,445 people dead, and more than 2,400 injured. Officials expect the casualty toll to rise.
Zinda Jan, Rabat Sangi and Ghoryan districts in Herat were the worst affected – with at least 20 villages totally destroyed in Saturday’s two 6.3 magnitude quakes.
How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack
A careful campaign of deception ensured Israel was caught off guard when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its devastating attack, enabling a force using bulldozers, hang gliders and motorbikes to take on the Middle East’s most powerful army.
Saturday’s assault, the worst breach in Israel’s defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973, followed two years of subterfuge by Hamas that involved keeping its military plans under wraps and convincing Israel it did not want a fight.
While Israel was led to believe it was containing a war-weary Hamas by providing economic incentives to Gazan workers, the group’s fighters were being trained and drilled, often in plain sight, a source close to Hamas said.
This source provided many of the details for the account of the attack and its buildup that has been pieced together by Reuters. Three sources within Israel’s security establishment, who like others asked not to be identified, also contributed to this account.
“Hamas gave Israel the impression that it was not ready for a fight,” said the source close to Hamas, describing plans for the most startling assault since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago when Egypt and Syria surprised Israel and made it fight for its survival.
“Hamas used an unprecedented intelligence tactic to mislead Israel over the last months, by giving a public impression that it was not willing to go into a fight or confrontation with Israel while preparing for this massive operation,” the source said.
Israel concedes it was caught off guard by an attack timed to coincide with the Jewish Sabbath and a religious holiday. Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli towns, killing 700 Israelis and abducting dozens. Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians in its retaliation on Gaza since then.
“This is our 9/11,” said Major Nir Dinar, spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces. “They got us.”
“They surprised us and they came fast from many spots – both from the air and the ground and the sea.”
Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, told Reuters the attack showed Palestinians had the will to achieve their goals “regardless of Israel’s military power and capabilities.”
In one of the most striking elements of their preparations, Hamas constructed a mock Israeli settlement in Gaza where they practiced a military landing and trained to storm it, the source close to Hamas said, adding they even made videos of the maneuvers.
“Israel surely saw them but they were convinced that Hamas wasn’t keen on getting into a confrontation,” the source said.
Meanwhile, Hamas sought to convince Israel it cared more about ensuring that workers in Gaza, a narrow strip of land with more than two million residents, had access to jobs across the border and had no interest in starting a new war.
“Hamas was able to build a whole image that it was not ready for a military adventure against Israel,” the source said.
Since a 2021 war with Hamas, Israel has sought to provide a basic level of economic stability in Gaza by offering incentives including thousands of permits so Gazans can work in Israel or the West Bank, where salaries in construction, agriculture or service jobs can be 10 times the level of pay in Gaza.
“We believed that the fact that they were coming in to work and bringing money into Gaza would create a certain level of calm. We were wrong,” another Israeli army spokesperson said.
An Israeli security source acknowledged Israel’s security services were duped by Hamas. “They caused us to think they wanted money,” the source said. “And all the time they were involved in exercises/drills until they ran riot.”
As part of its subterfuge in the past two years, Hamas refrained from military operations against Israel, even as another Gaza-based Islamist armed group known as Islamic Jihad launched a series of its own assaults or rocket attacks.
The restraint shown by Hamas drew public criticism from some supporters, again aimed at building an impression that Hamas had economic concerns not a new war on its mind, the source said.
In the West Bank, controlled by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah group, there were those who mocked Hamas for going quiet. In one Fatah statement published in June 2022, the group accused Hamas leaders of fleeing to Arab capitals to live in “luxurious hotels and villas” leaving their people to poverty in Gaza.
A second Israeli security source said there was a period when Israel believed the movement’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar, was preoccupied with managing Gaza “rather than killing Jews”. At the same time, Israel turned its focus away from Hamas as it pushed for a deal to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, he added.
Israel has long prided itself on its ability to infiltrate and monitor Islamist groups. As a consequence, the source close to Hamas said, a crucial part of the plan was to avoid leaks.
Many Hamas leaders were unaware of the plans and, while training, the 1,000 fighters deployed in the assault had no inkling of the exact purpose of the exercises, the source added.
When the day came, the operation was divided into four parts, the Hamas source said, describing the various elements.
The first move was a barrage of 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza that coincided with incursions by fighters who flew hang gliders, or motorised paragliders, over the border, the source said. Israel has previously said 2,500 rockets were fired at first.
Once the fighters on hang-gliders were on the ground, they secured the terrain so an elite commando unit could storm the fortified electronic and cement wall built by Israel to prevent infiltration.
The fighters used explosives to breach the barriers and then sped across on motorbikes. Bulldozers widened the gaps and more fighters entered in four-wheel drives, scenes that witnesses described.
‘HUGE FAILURE’
A commando unit attacked the Israeli army’s southern Gaza headquarters and jammed its communications, preventing personnel from calling commanders or each other, the source said.
The final part involved moving hostages to Gaza, mostly achieved early in the attack, the source close to Hamas said.
In one well-publicised hostage taking, fighters abducted party-goers fleeing a rave near the kibbutz of Re’im near Gaza. Social media footage showed dozens of people running through fields and on a road as gunshots were heard.
“How could this party happen this close (to Gaza)?” the Israeli security source said.
The Israeli security source said Israeli troops were below full strength in the south near Gaza because some had been redeployed to the West Bank to protect Israeli settlers following a surge of violence between them and Palestinian militants.
“They (Hamas) exploited that,” the source said.
Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator who is now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Israel had been distracted by violence in the West Bank, leading to a “thin, under-prepared presence in the south.”
“Hamas probably succeeded beyond their expectation. Now they will have to deal with an Israel determined to decimate them,” he said.
Retired General Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told reporters on Sunday the assault represented “a huge failure of the intelligence system and the military apparatus in the south.”
Amidror, chairman of the National Security Council from April 2011-November 2013 and now senior fellow with the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said some of Israel’s allies had been saying that Hamas had acquired “more responsibility”.
“We stupidly began to believe that it was true,” he said. “So, we made a mistake. We are not going to make this mistake again and we will destroy Hamas, slowly but surely.”
Source: Reuters
