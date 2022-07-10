Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2022)

Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.

In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.

In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.

“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.

”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”

He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.

While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.