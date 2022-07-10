COVID-19
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.
In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.
In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.
“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.
”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”
He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.
While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that 894 new cases of coronavirus have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, and that two patients died of the virus in the same period of time.
“A sum of 894 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “160 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”
It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,247,601, Fars News reported.
“Unfortunately, 2 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 141,429,” the ministry noted.
It expressed satisfaction that 7,064,430 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.
The center went on to say that 328 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.
Russia scraps remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Russia said it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.
However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates, Reuters reported.
Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.
It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93 percent of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.
Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.
India records over 16,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours
India reported 16,135 new coronavirus infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on Monday morning.
Of the 24 deaths reported on Monday, 16 were from the last 24 hours and eight were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala’s death toll.
With Monday’s figures, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,518,564 and death toll rose to to 525,223.
Neighboring Pakistan meanwhile reported Sunday as many as 675 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.
According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 COVID tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive.
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.
