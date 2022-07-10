World
Sri Lanka president and prime minister to resign after tumultuous protests
Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after protesters stormed both officials’ homes and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday, NBC reported.
Pressure on both men grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.
On Saturday, thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence.
Video images showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.
It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements, NBC reported.
Protesters also targeted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, setting on fire his private residence in an affluent neighborhood in the capital.
The announcements by both men to step down were welcomed by protesters as this marked a historic victory for them. Protesters have been demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation for months over his government’s failure to address the country’s economic collapse.
Four other ministers also stepped down over the weekend. They were Minister of Tourism and Land Harin Fernando, Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara and Minister of Transport and Highways and co-spokesperson for the cabinet Bandula Gunawardena.
Minister of Investment Promotion Portfolio Dhammika Perera told CNN he resigned on Sunday.
CNN reported the economic turmoil has plunged the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million into a dire humanitarian crisis, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.
Saturday’s drastic escalation of unrest could meanwhile spell the end of the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.
COVID-19
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.
In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.
In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.
“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.
”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”
He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.
While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.
World
Millions of Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha despite high prices
Millions of Muslims across the globe celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar.
Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark. Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, will observe the holiday on Sunday, AP reported.
But as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring and causes widespread hardship across the Middle East, many say they can’t afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.
Desperation over the cost of living has undercut the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep.
“Everyone wants to sacrifice an animal in the name of Allah, but they are not able to do so because they’re poor,” said Mohammad Nadir from a cattle market in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.
Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.
AP reported that at al-Shati refugee camp in west Gaza City on Saturday, excited children lined up for the innards and trotters — a cherished offering for those otherwise unable to afford meat.
In cash-strapped Afghanistan, there is usually a shopping rush for prime animals ahead of the holiday. But this year, galloping global inflation and economic devastation have put a purchase of great religious importance beyond the reach of many.
“Last year on this day I sold 40 to 50 cattle,” said Mohammad Qassim, an Afghan cattle vendor. “This year, I have only managed to sell two.”
Wheat and meat prices have multiplied and hunger has spread as Russia’s war on Ukraine disrupts agriculture and constrains energy supply. The sky-high costs of animal feed and fertilizer have forced livestock salesmen to hike prices, AP reported.
From Tripoli in war-torn Libya, families are looking forward to the holiday after the past two years of the pandemic and more than a decade of violent chaos.
But the price tags — up to $2,100 per sheep — had buyers pacing around the dusty market near the palm-studded highway, apprehensive about the major purchase.
“Honestly, the prices are crazy,” said Sabri al-Hadi.
At a livestock market in the blockaded Gaza Strip, there were hardly any buyers. Vendors said the price of sheep feed has jumped four fold in recent weeks.
“Our life is full of loss,” lamented Abu Mustafa, a sheep salesman in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, which long has suffered from widespread joblessness and poverty.
On the streets of Ramallah, in the West Bank, Palestinian families were cutting back on other components of the feast — typically a bounty of dishes, from offal to kaak and maamoul holiday cookies, AP reported.
“On days like these, there was demand for fruits, sweets and for nuts as well, but as you can see … no one is standing to buy now,” complained fruit vendor Baligh Hamdi.
But lavish feast or no, there were community prayers — a welcome sight in much of the world after years of coronavirus-related restrictions. The faithful crowded into mosques across the Middle East and North Africa on Saturday.
From Kenya to Russia to Egypt, throngs of worshippers prayed shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, AP reported.
“I feel very happy that all these people came to pray,” said Sahar Mohamed in Cairo, smiling widely. “There is love and acceptance between people.”
In Saudi Arabia, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rose at dawn to trek to Mina. One million Muslims from around the world flocked this week to the holy city of Mecca, the largest pilgrimage since the pandemic upended the event.
World
Shinzo Abe dies in hospital after being shot
The Nara Medical University Hospital, where Abe was taken for medical treatment after the shooting, confirmed his death Friday evening local time.
The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot while campaigning on behalf of the governing Liberal Democratic Party in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.
Gunshots were heard at around 11.30 a.m. local time, NBC reported, and Abe was taken to Nara Medical University Hospital’s emergency room.
“When he was brought to the hospital he was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest,” Dr Hidetada Fukushima, who operated on Abe, said at a press conference. “They tried to resuscitate him but at 17:03 he was pronounced dead.”
“He had gun wounds in two locations and died of heart failure from heavily damaged arteries,” the doctor added.
One person had been apprehended in relation to the shooting, NBC reported, citing officials.
Abe was not campaigning for a parliamentary seat himself, but was supporting the LDP ahead of elections for the country’s upper house of parliament Sunday. It is not clear whether the elections will go ahead as planned.
Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the attack was “a despicable and barbaric act that took place in the midst of an election, which is the foundation of democracy,” adding that it was still being investigated.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Japan, a country where gun violence is extremely rare. Gun rules are very strict in the country; handguns are banned and anyone who wants to own an air rifle or shotgun must undergo extensive training and checks.
20 people die of cholera in Helmand province
Kabul University faces shortage of professors
Sri Lanka president and prime minister to resign after tumultuous protests
Scientists discover giant, meat-eating new dinosaur species in Argentina
Monkeypox cases rise by 77% in latest WHO weekly count
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
‘Zarif Baba’ shot dead in India
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA official cites economic woes as a reason for closure of girls’ schools
-
Latest News4 days ago
New UNAMA head takes up post, meets with IEA’s senior officials
-
Regional4 days ago
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
-
Business2 days ago
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Joe Biden to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt
-
World4 days ago
Global hunger numbers rose to as many as 828 million in 2021: UN report