Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Pakistan’s export volume to Afghanistan has increased by 32 percent from $500 million to $658 million in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Similarly, trade between the two countries increased from July to February of the current fiscal year, rising by 28 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.04 billion, Pakistan’s the Nation reported.
The import of goods from Afghanistan also showed an increase of 24 percent, from $544.17 million to $675.01 million during the eight months, the report stated.
The export of tractors jumped by 808%, from $0.81 million to $7.34 million, and motorcycles by 591%, from %0.79 million to $5.49 million within the eight months of the fiscal year.
In addition, the export of pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan has increased by 214% from $28.52 million to $89.60%, and rubber by 165$ from $3.02 million to $8.01 million from July to February, of the current fiscal year.
Simultaneously, plastic products, kitchen utensils, rice, and cement exports have increased tremendously during the eight months of the current fiscal year. The export of cement increased by 19 percent during the ongoing fiscal year.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $285.177 million from July-January (2022-23) against US $257.888 million in exports from July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent.
Meanwhile, “Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal daily to Pakistan,” a recent SIGAR report said. “Between June and July 2022, the Islamic Emirate tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal export to Pakistan,” the report said.
Business
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
The Ministry of Economy says it supports the carpet industry and intends to provide more facilities for the sector.
During an event on Sunday, a number of officials said that supporting the carpet industry is the priority of the Islamic Emirate and that they are trying to use domestic products, especially carpets, to counter the excessive import of foreign products.
Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister, said that the granting of small loans by a private bank to carpet manufacturers is an important step to support the carpet industry.
“The policy of the system (IEA) is to support domestic products, the carpet industry can play a prominent and graceful role in increasing our domestic productions along with other products,” said Nazari.
Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce, also said that the challenges and problems facing the carpet industry in the country will be solved and he emphasized that this ministry is one of the main supporters of the carpet industry in the country.
Meanwhile, some carpet producers in the country say that this year carpet production has increased by 40 percent because more people are engaged in carpet weaving this year.
“The amount of production has increased, but unfortunately, the challenges of exporting carpets abroad have caused us problems,” said Ismatullah, a carpet manufacturer.
Business
Afghanistan’s exports swell to almost $2 billion
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Thursday that by the end of the current solar year (March 20), Afghanistan’s exports will total a healthy $2 billion.
MoCI officials said the country’s largest export destination this year has been Pakistan – of which the value totals more than $1 billion.
“Our exports were very good compared to last year, the goals that we had set, approximately, we reached them,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Also, the exports that we had this year, the target was almost $2 billion dollars and Inshallah, we will reach that goal,” he added.
“Now, we have almost reached the target. Over the past ten months, we exported about $1.88 billion worth of goods.”
Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials meanwhile said they hope that by the end of this solar year, the export volumes will hit the $2 billion mark. They said the export sector had improved.
“Exports are flowing well, really better than last year, and efforts are on to reach the target of two billion dollars,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI.
Economic experts are also happy with the increase in exports this year, asking the industry and commerce ministry to look for different markets to expand sales and to not only rely on one market.
Business
IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Wednesday that revenue generated through customs tariffs totals 105 billion afghanis, and will exceed expectations before the close of this year’s fiscal.
Officials said that with 15 days still to go, they expect the revenue to close at 110 billion afghanis for the fiscal year.
Transparency in the revenue collection process and the appointment of experts are said to be factors in increasing customs revenue, the ministry stated.
This is despite the fact that in the financial year of 1400, 64 billion afghanis was earned and in the financial year of 1399, 72 billion afghanis was earned.
.
“Before the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the country’s customs had never been able to complete the goal set by the Ministry of Finance, and this is the first time that the country’s customs has reached its revenue goal, and even its revenue from the set goal has been raised,” the ministry said.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Belgium bans TikTok from government phones after US, EU
Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan in move to strengthen ties
Health ministry launches polio vaccination campaign
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: Hamid Hassan appointed as national team’s bowling coach
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
-
Balkh4 days ago
IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
-
Business5 days ago
IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
-
World3 days ago
China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president