Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)

Pakistan’s export volume to Afghanistan has increased by 32 percent from $500 million to $658 million in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Similarly, trade between the two countries increased from July to February of the current fiscal year, rising by 28 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.04 billion, Pakistan’s the Nation reported.

The import of goods from Afghanistan also showed an increase of 24 percent, from $544.17 million to $675.01 million during the eight months, the report stated.

The export of tractors jumped by 808%, from $0.81 million to $7.34 million, and motorcycles by 591%, from %0.79 million to $5.49 million within the eight months of the fiscal year.

In addition, the export of pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan has increased by 214% from $28.52 million to $89.60%, and rubber by 165$ from $3.02 million to $8.01 million from July to February, of the current fiscal year.

Simultaneously, plastic products, kitchen utensils, rice, and cement exports have increased tremendously during the eight months of the current fiscal year. The export of cement increased by 19 percent during the ongoing fiscal year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $285.177 million from July-January (2022-23) against US $257.888 million in exports from July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent.

Meanwhile, “Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal daily to Pakistan,” a recent SIGAR report said. “Between June and July 2022, the Islamic Emirate tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal export to Pakistan,” the report said.