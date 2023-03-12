Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2023)

The Ministry of Economy says it supports the carpet industry and intends to provide more facilities for the sector.

During an event on Sunday, a number of officials said that supporting the carpet industry is the priority of the Islamic Emirate and that they are trying to use domestic products, especially carpets, to counter the excessive import of foreign products.

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister, said that the granting of small loans by a private bank to carpet manufacturers is an important step to support the carpet industry.

“The policy of the system (IEA) is to support domestic products, the carpet industry can play a prominent and graceful role in increasing our domestic productions along with other products,” said Nazari.

Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce, also said that the challenges and problems facing the carpet industry in the country will be solved and he emphasized that this ministry is one of the main supporters of the carpet industry in the country.

Meanwhile, some carpet producers in the country say that this year carpet production has increased by 40 percent because more people are engaged in carpet weaving this year.

“The amount of production has increased, but unfortunately, the challenges of exporting carpets abroad have caused us problems,” said Ismatullah, a carpet manufacturer.