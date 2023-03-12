Business
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
The Ministry of Economy says it supports the carpet industry and intends to provide more facilities for the sector.
During an event on Sunday, a number of officials said that supporting the carpet industry is the priority of the Islamic Emirate and that they are trying to use domestic products, especially carpets, to counter the excessive import of foreign products.
Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister, said that the granting of small loans by a private bank to carpet manufacturers is an important step to support the carpet industry.
“The policy of the system (IEA) is to support domestic products, the carpet industry can play a prominent and graceful role in increasing our domestic productions along with other products,” said Nazari.
Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce, also said that the challenges and problems facing the carpet industry in the country will be solved and he emphasized that this ministry is one of the main supporters of the carpet industry in the country.
Meanwhile, some carpet producers in the country say that this year carpet production has increased by 40 percent because more people are engaged in carpet weaving this year.
“The amount of production has increased, but unfortunately, the challenges of exporting carpets abroad have caused us problems,” said Ismatullah, a carpet manufacturer.
Afghanistan’s exports swell to almost $2 billion
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Thursday that by the end of the current solar year (March 20), Afghanistan’s exports will total a healthy $2 billion.
MoCI officials said the country’s largest export destination this year has been Pakistan – of which the value totals more than $1 billion.
“Our exports were very good compared to last year, the goals that we had set, approximately, we reached them,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Also, the exports that we had this year, the target was almost $2 billion dollars and Inshallah, we will reach that goal,” he added.
“Now, we have almost reached the target. Over the past ten months, we exported about $1.88 billion worth of goods.”
Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials meanwhile said they hope that by the end of this solar year, the export volumes will hit the $2 billion mark. They said the export sector had improved.
“Exports are flowing well, really better than last year, and efforts are on to reach the target of two billion dollars,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI.
Economic experts are also happy with the increase in exports this year, asking the industry and commerce ministry to look for different markets to expand sales and to not only rely on one market.
IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Wednesday that revenue generated through customs tariffs totals 105 billion afghanis, and will exceed expectations before the close of this year’s fiscal.
Officials said that with 15 days still to go, they expect the revenue to close at 110 billion afghanis for the fiscal year.
Transparency in the revenue collection process and the appointment of experts are said to be factors in increasing customs revenue, the ministry stated.
This is despite the fact that in the financial year of 1400, 64 billion afghanis was earned and in the financial year of 1399, 72 billion afghanis was earned.
.
“Before the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the country’s customs had never been able to complete the goal set by the Ministry of Finance, and this is the first time that the country’s customs has reached its revenue goal, and even its revenue from the set goal has been raised,” the ministry said.
Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said during a visit to the Qosh Tepa Canal project in Balkh province that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to completing the important initiative.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister and other senior officials and local officials accompanied him.
Baradar said: “We are committed to the construction of this national and vital project and its completion.”
He also praised the efforts made by officials involved in the project and made some suggestions.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a major project in the northern province which has its source at the Amu River in Balkh province.
The canal once finished will stretch for 285 kms and will end in Faryab province.
The aim is to provide farmers, especially those who grow wheat and grain, with sufficient water in the hope of them being able to cultivate enough wheat to supply the country.
Already, over 100 kilometers of canal has been constructed.
