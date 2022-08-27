COVID-19
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants.
In a statement Friday, Pfizer said it is requesting that the EU drug regulator OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over, AP reproted.
The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing whether to clear updated versions of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer that target the subvariant BA.1, an earlier version of the virus that has since been overtaken by BA.4 and BA.5; that decision is expected next week.
If both of Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters are authorized, the company said its adapted vaccines would be available in Europe “as early as September.”
Last week, the U.K. cleared Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster targeting the BA.1 version of omicron and said it would be included in the country’s vaccination campaign for people aged 50 and over beginning next month.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
Health authorities hope that the tweaked boosters might blunt the expected surge of COVID-19 this winter, but it’s still unclear how effective they might be. The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating this the winter and that immunization with these latest vaccines will still offer significant protection.
COVID-19
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one — and how soon.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron, AP reported.
The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe and now is evaluating what scientists call a “bivalent vaccine,” with a decision expected soon.
Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said Thursday that once authorized, the tweaked boosters could help right away — while BA.5 infections still are too high — as well as hopefully blunt yet another winter surge.
Marks told the Associated Press that the new boosters could rev up the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but maybe milder infections, too, like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before super-contagious mutants emerged.
“The hope here is that by better matching things, not only will we get that benefit or even more, but we’ll also have that last for a longer period of time,” he said.
BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and much of the world. Current COVID-19 vaccines match the coronavirus strain that circulated in early 2020. And while those vaccinations still offer strong protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19, there’s little effectiveness against infection from the wildly mutated omicron family.
The first update to the recipe is an an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year. True next-generation vaccines are still in development.
“We need to give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who compares vaccine tweaks to periodically updating your computer software.
The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating through the winter. (Vaccines target the spike protein that coat the coronavirus, and the BA.4 and BA.5 spikes are identical although those strains vary in other ways.)
COVID-19
Romania might have to destroy 8 million COVID vaccine doses that no one wants
Romania has eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them, health minister Alexandru Rafila said Wednesday.
“We have more than eight million vaccine doses in warehouses for which there is no longer any interest. And I’m not just referring to the interest of the population, I’m referring to anyone’s interest, either to buy them or to receive them for free.
“So no one wants to even get them for free. This will also lead to additional costs because at some point when they expire, we have to destroy them,” Rafila told news channel Antena 3.
He added however that Romania “saved” EUR 150 million at the start of this year by selling unused vaccine doses.
“We achieved something important when we managed to sell 7.5 million doses. So we saved around EUR 150 million. We sold them at the same price they were purchased,” he explained.
According to Romania Insider, he believes that last year, the country undertook to buy too many vaccines, which could never be used.
COVID-19
COVID-19 on rise in Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed
The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday.
“We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month,” head of the province’s health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff.
Warning of the fast spread of the virus in the province, Sadeq urged the public to follow health guidelines and wear masks when going outdoors.
He also called upon the people to take vaccine shots against the virus. Only a 30-bed hospital is available for providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in Kunduz province, and 65 patients have been hospitalized there, Sadeq added.
IEA reaches agreement on purchase of oil and gas with Russia
Hekmatyar calls for elected body to decide future governance system
Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes, experts say
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
US keeps pressure on terrorists’ groups in Afghanistan: White House
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
ACB names players for five-match T20I series against Ireland
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
China starts issuing visas for Afghan businessmen
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNHCR starts construction of quake-resilient houses in Khost and Paktika
-
Business3 days ago
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Epaulette sharks can walk on land for two hours, researchers say
-
Latest News4 days ago
In a rare move, Japan grants asylum to 98 Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC opens new customer care center in Kandahar
-
Business4 days ago
Traders say Pakistan, Afghanistan visa change ‘wishful thinking’
-
World5 days ago
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military killed in war with Russia
-
World4 days ago
US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine