COVID-19
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one — and how soon.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron, AP reported.
The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe and now is evaluating what scientists call a “bivalent vaccine,” with a decision expected soon.
Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said Thursday that once authorized, the tweaked boosters could help right away — while BA.5 infections still are too high — as well as hopefully blunt yet another winter surge.
Marks told the Associated Press that the new boosters could rev up the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but maybe milder infections, too, like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before super-contagious mutants emerged.
“The hope here is that by better matching things, not only will we get that benefit or even more, but we’ll also have that last for a longer period of time,” he said.
BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and much of the world. Current COVID-19 vaccines match the coronavirus strain that circulated in early 2020. And while those vaccinations still offer strong protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19, there’s little effectiveness against infection from the wildly mutated omicron family.
The first update to the recipe is an an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year. True next-generation vaccines are still in development.
“We need to give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who compares vaccine tweaks to periodically updating your computer software.
The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating through the winter. (Vaccines target the spike protein that coat the coronavirus, and the BA.4 and BA.5 spikes are identical although those strains vary in other ways.)
COVID-19
Romania might have to destroy 8 million COVID vaccine doses that no one wants
Romania has eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them, health minister Alexandru Rafila said Wednesday.
“We have more than eight million vaccine doses in warehouses for which there is no longer any interest. And I’m not just referring to the interest of the population, I’m referring to anyone’s interest, either to buy them or to receive them for free.
“So no one wants to even get them for free. This will also lead to additional costs because at some point when they expire, we have to destroy them,” Rafila told news channel Antena 3.
He added however that Romania “saved” EUR 150 million at the start of this year by selling unused vaccine doses.
“We achieved something important when we managed to sell 7.5 million doses. So we saved around EUR 150 million. We sold them at the same price they were purchased,” he explained.
According to Romania Insider, he believes that last year, the country undertook to buy too many vaccines, which could never be used.
COVID-19
COVID-19 on rise in Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed
The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday.
“We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month,” head of the province’s health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff.
Warning of the fast spread of the virus in the province, Sadeq urged the public to follow health guidelines and wear masks when going outdoors.
He also called upon the people to take vaccine shots against the virus. Only a 30-bed hospital is available for providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in Kunduz province, and 65 patients have been hospitalized there, Sadeq added.
COVID-19
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.
Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office.
“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday, AP reported.
The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.
Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.
Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.
Travel ban waiver necessary for engagement with IEA: China
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos
UNHCR alarm over forced Afghan refugees returns from Tajikistan
US to grant $80 million aid to boost Afghanistan food production
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
Turkish consulate in Mosul targeted in rocket attack
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
ACB names players for five-match T20I series against Ireland
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNHCR starts construction of quake-resilient houses in Khost and Paktika
-
World4 days ago
UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran
-
COVID-195 days ago
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Epaulette sharks can walk on land for two hours, researchers say
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU cannot help Afghanistan without reopening girls’ schools
-
Latest News3 days ago
In a rare move, Japan grants asylum to 98 Afghans
-
COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 on rise in Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders shopkeepers in Kabul to attend congregational prayers