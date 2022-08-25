COVID-19
Romania might have to destroy 8 million COVID vaccine doses that no one wants
Romania has eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them, health minister Alexandru Rafila said Wednesday.
“We have more than eight million vaccine doses in warehouses for which there is no longer any interest. And I’m not just referring to the interest of the population, I’m referring to anyone’s interest, either to buy them or to receive them for free.
“So no one wants to even get them for free. This will also lead to additional costs because at some point when they expire, we have to destroy them,” Rafila told news channel Antena 3.
He added however that Romania “saved” EUR 150 million at the start of this year by selling unused vaccine doses.
“We achieved something important when we managed to sell 7.5 million doses. So we saved around EUR 150 million. We sold them at the same price they were purchased,” he explained.
According to Romania Insider, he believes that last year, the country undertook to buy too many vaccines, which could never be used.
COVID-19
COVID-19 on rise in Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed
The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday.
“We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month,” head of the province’s health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff.
Warning of the fast spread of the virus in the province, Sadeq urged the public to follow health guidelines and wear masks when going outdoors.
He also called upon the people to take vaccine shots against the virus. Only a 30-bed hospital is available for providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in Kunduz province, and 65 patients have been hospitalized there, Sadeq added.
COVID-19
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.
Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office.
“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday, AP reported.
The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.
Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.
Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.
COVID-19
North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before it declared COVID victory
North Korea imported more than one million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over COVID-19, Chinese trade data showed on Saturday.
Pyongyang last week declared victory over the coronavirus, ending a little-detailed fight against “fever” cases that had risen to 4.77 million. It has registered no new such cases since July 29, Reuters reported.
Still, China exported 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July, worth $44,307, surging from 17,000 the previous month, according to data released by Chinese customs.
From January to July, the last month for which data is available, the North bought more than 11.93 million masks from China, data showed.
North Korea did not import any COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, the data showed.
China’s overall exports to North Korea surged to $59.74 million in July from $19.05 million in June.
Top exports were semi- or wholly milled rice, cigarettes, disodium carbonate and sheets of natural rubber.
North Korea bought $5.16 million worth of semi or wholly milled rice, $1.98 million of soybean oil and $1.21 million of granulated sugar in July, the Chinese customs data showed.
China suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea following consultations due to COVID-19 infections in its border city of Dandong, China’s foreign ministry said on April 29.
