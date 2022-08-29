COVID-19
South Korea reports 43,142 new COVID-19 cases
South Korea reported 43,142 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,026,960, the health authorities said Monday.
The daily caseload was down from 85,295 in the previous day and lower than 59,019 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 104,009.
Among the new cases, 360 were imported, lifting the total to 58,006.
The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 597, up 16 from the previous day.
Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,618. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.
South Korea has the 7th highest reported cases in the world.
The country with the most cases recorded is still the United States with over 96 million followed by India with almost 44.5 million cases.
Next is France with almost 35 million, then Brazil with over 34 million, Germany with 32 million and the UK with almost 24 million.
Authorities in 224 countries and territories have reported about 601 million COVID-19 and 6.5 million deaths since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019.
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants.
In a statement Friday, Pfizer said it is requesting that the EU drug regulator OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over, AP reproted.
The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing whether to clear updated versions of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer that target the subvariant BA.1, an earlier version of the virus that has since been overtaken by BA.4 and BA.5; that decision is expected next week.
If both of Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters are authorized, the company said its adapted vaccines would be available in Europe “as early as September.”
Last week, the U.K. cleared Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster targeting the BA.1 version of omicron and said it would be included in the country’s vaccination campaign for people aged 50 and over beginning next month.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
Health authorities hope that the tweaked boosters might blunt the expected surge of COVID-19 this winter, but it’s still unclear how effective they might be. The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating this the winter and that immunization with these latest vaccines will still offer significant protection.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one — and how soon.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron, AP reported.
The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe and now is evaluating what scientists call a “bivalent vaccine,” with a decision expected soon.
Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said Thursday that once authorized, the tweaked boosters could help right away — while BA.5 infections still are too high — as well as hopefully blunt yet another winter surge.
Marks told the Associated Press that the new boosters could rev up the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but maybe milder infections, too, like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before super-contagious mutants emerged.
“The hope here is that by better matching things, not only will we get that benefit or even more, but we’ll also have that last for a longer period of time,” he said.
BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and much of the world. Current COVID-19 vaccines match the coronavirus strain that circulated in early 2020. And while those vaccinations still offer strong protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19, there’s little effectiveness against infection from the wildly mutated omicron family.
The first update to the recipe is an an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year. True next-generation vaccines are still in development.
“We need to give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who compares vaccine tweaks to periodically updating your computer software.
The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating through the winter. (Vaccines target the spike protein that coat the coronavirus, and the BA.4 and BA.5 spikes are identical although those strains vary in other ways.)
Romania might have to destroy 8 million COVID vaccine doses that no one wants
Romania has eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them, health minister Alexandru Rafila said Wednesday.
“We have more than eight million vaccine doses in warehouses for which there is no longer any interest. And I’m not just referring to the interest of the population, I’m referring to anyone’s interest, either to buy them or to receive them for free.
“So no one wants to even get them for free. This will also lead to additional costs because at some point when they expire, we have to destroy them,” Rafila told news channel Antena 3.
He added however that Romania “saved” EUR 150 million at the start of this year by selling unused vaccine doses.
“We achieved something important when we managed to sell 7.5 million doses. So we saved around EUR 150 million. We sold them at the same price they were purchased,” he explained.
According to Romania Insider, he believes that last year, the country undertook to buy too many vaccines, which could never be used.
