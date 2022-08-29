South Korea reports 43,142 new COVID-19 cases

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2022)

South Korea reported 43,142 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,026,960, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 85,295 in the previous day and lower than 59,019 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 104,009.

Among the new cases, 360 were imported, lifting the total to 58,006.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 597, up 16 from the previous day.

Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,618. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

South Korea has the 7th highest reported cases in the world.

The country with the most cases recorded is still the United States with over 96 million followed by India with almost 44.5 million cases.

Next is France with almost 35 million, then Brazil with over 34 million, Germany with 32 million and the UK with almost 24 million.

Authorities in 224 countries and territories have reported about 601 million COVID-19 and 6.5 million deaths since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019.