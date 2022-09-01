COVID-19
US life expectancy falls for second straight year, Covid-19 a key factor
Life expectancy for Americans dropped in 2021 for the second straight year — the biggest two-year decline in a century — notably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US health officials have announced.
US life expectancy at birth dipped by nearly a full year from 2020 to 2021, to 76.1 years, the lowest average since 1996, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.
By comparison, Americans in 2020 were expected to live 77 years, a sharp drop from the 78.8 years in 2019, Reuters reported.
“The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic,” said the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Coronavirus-related deaths accounted for three quarters of the drop in 2020, and about half of the decline in 2021, it said.
Some 15 percent of the 2021 slide could be attributed to deaths from accidents or unintentional injuries, notably drug overdoses.
The sharpest decline in life expectancy last year occurred among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, at 1.9 years, followed by white Americans (1.0) and Black Americans (0.7), according to the CDC.
Life expectancy for Native Americans was estimated at a mere 65.2 years in 2021, compared to 70.8 years for Black Americans and 76.4 years for white Americans, Reuters reported.
Health officials also noted the growing gap in life expectancy between men and women, a difference which widened from 5.7 years in 2020 to 5.9 in 2021 — the largest gap since 1996.
American women in 2021 had a life expectancy of 79.1 years, compared to 73.2 years for men.
COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States last year, just as it was in 2020, after heart disease and cancer, according to a previous CDC report.
More than 1.04 million people with COVID-19 have died in the United States since early 2020, Reuters reported.
After a peak in early 2022, COVID-related US deaths have dropped, although the country still records about 400 such deaths per day.
COVID-19
South Korea reports 43,142 new COVID-19 cases
South Korea reported 43,142 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,026,960, the health authorities said Monday.
The daily caseload was down from 85,295 in the previous day and lower than 59,019 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 104,009.
Among the new cases, 360 were imported, lifting the total to 58,006.
The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 597, up 16 from the previous day.
Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,618. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.
South Korea has the 7th highest reported cases in the world.
The country with the most cases recorded is still the United States with over 96 million followed by India with almost 44.5 million cases.
Next is France with almost 35 million, then Brazil with over 34 million, Germany with 32 million and the UK with almost 24 million.
Authorities in 224 countries and territories have reported about 601 million COVID-19 and 6.5 million deaths since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019.
COVID-19
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants.
In a statement Friday, Pfizer said it is requesting that the EU drug regulator OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over, AP reproted.
The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing whether to clear updated versions of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer that target the subvariant BA.1, an earlier version of the virus that has since been overtaken by BA.4 and BA.5; that decision is expected next week.
If both of Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters are authorized, the company said its adapted vaccines would be available in Europe “as early as September.”
Last week, the U.K. cleared Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster targeting the BA.1 version of omicron and said it would be included in the country’s vaccination campaign for people aged 50 and over beginning next month.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
Health authorities hope that the tweaked boosters might blunt the expected surge of COVID-19 this winter, but it’s still unclear how effective they might be. The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating this the winter and that immunization with these latest vaccines will still offer significant protection.
COVID-19
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one — and how soon.
Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron, AP reported.
The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe and now is evaluating what scientists call a “bivalent vaccine,” with a decision expected soon.
Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said Thursday that once authorized, the tweaked boosters could help right away — while BA.5 infections still are too high — as well as hopefully blunt yet another winter surge.
Marks told the Associated Press that the new boosters could rev up the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but maybe milder infections, too, like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before super-contagious mutants emerged.
“The hope here is that by better matching things, not only will we get that benefit or even more, but we’ll also have that last for a longer period of time,” he said.
BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and much of the world. Current COVID-19 vaccines match the coronavirus strain that circulated in early 2020. And while those vaccinations still offer strong protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19, there’s little effectiveness against infection from the wildly mutated omicron family.
The first update to the recipe is an an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year. True next-generation vaccines are still in development.
“We need to give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who compares vaccine tweaks to periodically updating your computer software.
The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating through the winter. (Vaccines target the spike protein that coat the coronavirus, and the BA.4 and BA.5 spikes are identical although those strains vary in other ways.)
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
Iran, Russia review latest developments in Afghanistan
43% of Americans believe civil war somewhat likely in next decade: Poll
US life expectancy falls for second straight year, Covid-19 a key factor
Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 27cm
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
IEA supreme leader meets Kabul religious scholars
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains spikes overnight
-
COVID-195 days ago
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
-
World5 days ago
Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes, experts say
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA reaches agreement on purchase of oil and gas with Russia
-
Latest News3 days ago
UAE and Qatar help repair damaged equipment at Kabul airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
US keeps pressure on terrorists’ groups in Afghanistan: White House
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Chile warns area around sinkhole at high risk of further collapse