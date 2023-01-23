Latest News
Power outage plunges parts of Afghanistan into darkness
Many residents of Kabul and some other major cities in Afghanistan complain about longer and more frequent power outages, saying that they have electricity for about two hours a day.
Kabul, with a population of more than five million, needs more than 700 megawatts of electricity. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility, currently supplies only 30% of the capital’s electricity needs.
The electricity imported from Uzbekistan was cut off about two weeks ago due to technical problems.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sunday asked Uzbekistan to reconnect the electricity.
“I request the esteemed officials of Uzbekistan to uphold their commitment and supply electricity to Afghanistan in accordance with the contract. People need electricity both during winter and summer. Afghanistan is in dire need of electricity in terms of agriculture and water extraction,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said.
Power outage has also affected factories.
“Unfortunately, after the power cut from Uzbekistan, industrial parks have been without power for the past 15 days, and 90 percent of our factories have stopped operations, which has a negative impact on our domestic production. We hope that we will have an alternative and use domestic resources,” said Sakhi Ahmad Peyman, the deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Residents of Kabul also complain about the increase in power outages and want the problem to be solved soon.
“We request the officials of Breshna Company to give priority to solving the electricity problem because the weather is very cold,” said Habibullah, a resident of Kabul.
“Every year, problems appear during winter. Why don’t they build dams in our country? How long will we depend on others,” said Abdul Sami, a resident of Kabul.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Company says that efforts are underway to solve the electricity problem.
“We assure the people that the leadership of Da Afghanistan Breshna Company and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate are working day and night to solve the electricity problem,” said Hikmatullah Akhundzadeh, head of DABS for Kabul.
Imported electricity from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan was cut two weeks after the electricity contract between the two countries was extended for another year.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation dispatches food packages to needy families in Balkh
Bayat Foundation on Monday distributed food aid packages to dozens of needy residents in Balkh province.
Foundation officials said the food packages included flour, rice and oil which were distributed to families in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
“We have distributed in Kabul and some other provinces and today we came to Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif city, to distribute food packages to the needy who were assessed by our team,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Our distribution campaign will continue in the capital and in provinces.”
In the meantime, those who have received aid parcels, ask other foundations to step in and help needy families.
“We did not have anything to eat; we did not have flour, and this aid which was provided to us by Bayat Foundation, we are so happy,” said one of the recipients.
“We thank Bayat Foundation for providing us with food packages,” said another recipient.
Bayat Foundation is one of the leading charitable organizations in the country, and has also contributed to the implementation of construction projects in different regions of the country, in addition to distributing humanitarian aid.
Latest News
Ministry of Education asks Pakistan for more scholarships for Afghan students
Higher Education Minister, Mawlavi Nada Mohammad Nadeem met with ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Saifullah Khan on Sunday, to discuss the provision of scholarships to Afghan students, the ministry said.
According to a statement, Nadeem said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries that have a lot in common in terms of religion and culture.
He stressed the need for good educational ties between the two countries and for sharing scientific and research experiences with each other.
Nadeem asked the acting ambassador of Pakistan to cooperate in addressing the problems of Afghan students in the country and providing scholarships to more Afghan students.
The ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul, Saifullah Khan, assured Nadeem the problems of Afghan students in Pakistan would be addressed.
Based on the ministry’s statement, in this meeting, Khan, emphasized the need to solve the problems of Pakistani students in Afghanistan and promised to cooperate in this regard.
According to the Ministry’s statement, the two sides also discussed improving educational relations, facilitating student visas and sharing scientific experiences.
Latest News
More than 3,000 Afghan refugees return home in past three days
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said on Monday that at least 3,569 Afghan migrants have returned home from Iran in the last three days.
“According to the information in the past two days, 2,932 Afghan migrants returned to the country through Islam Qala in Herat Province and 637 migrants returned to the country through the Silk Bridge in Nimruz Province,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry, there are 70 families among the voluntary and forced returnees, which totals 252 people.
The ministry added that 35 families and 115 single people were introduced to the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in order to receive assistance.
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Power outage plunges parts of Afghanistan into darkness
Bayat Foundation dispatches food packages to needy families in Balkh
Saar: Iran’s water right discussed
Chaos at Heathrow Airport as ‘freezing fog’ and snow grounds more than 80 flights
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi fired from BBL team
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s water right discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s phone call with Chinese FM discussed
Saar: IEA’s engagement with world discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s safety from terrorist groups discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA confirms over 70 dead in extreme cold across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul’s notorious drug ‘den’ cleared of addicts: officials
-
COVID-194 days ago
China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias
-
Sport4 days ago
Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan Army claims Iran-based ‘terrorists’ kill 4 soldiers in cross-border attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in last 3 weeks