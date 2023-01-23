Bayat Foundation dispatches food packages to needy families in Balkh

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2023)

Bayat Foundation on Monday distributed food aid packages to dozens of needy residents in Balkh province.

Foundation officials said the food packages included flour, rice and oil which were distributed to families in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

“We have distributed in Kabul and some other provinces and today we came to Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif city, to distribute food packages to the needy who were assessed by our team,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

“Our distribution campaign will continue in the capital and in provinces.”

In the meantime, those who have received aid parcels, ask other foundations to step in and help needy families.

“We did not have anything to eat; we did not have flour, and this aid which was provided to us by Bayat Foundation, we are so happy,” said one of the recipients.

“We thank Bayat Foundation for providing us with food packages,” said another recipient.

Bayat Foundation is one of the leading charitable organizations in the country, and has also contributed to the implementation of construction projects in different regions of the country, in addition to distributing humanitarian aid.