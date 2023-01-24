Efforts underway for remaining Afghan prisoners in Pakistan to be released: MoRR

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2023)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says efforts are underway for the remaining Afghans without documents who are still being held in Pakistan’s prisons to be released.

Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the MoRR, said on Monday that the Ministry of Refugees will try to get the remaining prisoners released from Pakistani prisons.

“As a result of efforts, hundreds of Afghan refugees have been released and returned to the country, and a number of Afghans still remain in prisons, and the Ministry of Refugees is trying [to get] the remaining prisoners released and to return home,” said Haqqani.

According to statistics, out of three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, about 700,000 of them do not have legal documents.

“If people have jobs, if people have good economic conditions and if they are treated in Afghan hospitals, there is no need to flee,” said Sara Rahmani, refugees analyst.

“In addition to the fact that the refugees are in a bad situation, their visas have expired and they have been applying for visa extensions for months, but the Pakistani government has not given them visas yet,” said Rafiullah Nikzad, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.