World
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
A Reuters video journalist was killed and six other journalists injured in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck them, according to a Reuters videographer who was at the scene.
The group of journalists, including from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse, were working near Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israel border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire in border clashes.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah lawmaker blamed the incident on Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel’s U.N. envoy, Gilad Erdan, said in a briefing on Friday: “Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job. But you know, we’re in a state of war, things might happen.” He added that the country would investigate.
Reuters said in a statement that Issam Abdallah had been killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. The camera was pointed at a hillside when a loud explosion shook the camera, filling the air with smoke, and screams were heard.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” Reuters said.
“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues.”
Two other Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the incident and released from a hospital after receiving medical care, Reuters said.
Nazeh said Reuters and the two other news organizations were filming missile fire coming from the direction of Israel when one struck Abdallah as he was sitting on a low stone wall near the rest of the group. Seconds later, another missile hit the car being used by the group, setting it aflame.
While other news outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, said the shells were Israeli, Reuters could not establish whether the missiles had actually been fired by Israel.
Agence France-Presse said two of its journalists were wounded.
Qatari funded broadcaster Al Jazeera said two of its journalists were also wounded in the incident and had been clearly distinguishable as press. It blamed Israel for the incident, saying all those behind “this criminal act” should be held accountable.
“The broadcast vehicle was bombed and completely burned despite the presence of our team close to/side by side with the rest of the international media crews in an agreed-upon location,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.
The village of Alma Al-Shaab has been the site of repeated clashes since war erupted further south between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militia with close ties to Hezbollah.
Hamas fighters burst out of the Gaza Strip a week ago and launched a deadly assault on Israeli civilians and soldiers, triggering heavy bombardment of Gaza.
In an interview with Reuters, Fatima Kanso, Abdallah’s mother, blamed Israel for the death of her son.
“Israel deliberately killed my son. They were all wearing journalists’ gear and the word ‘press’ was visible. Israel cannot deny this crime,” she added.
Shortly before Abdallah was killed, he posted on social media a photograph of himself wearing a helmet and a flak jacket with the word “press” visible on it.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kanso’s remarks.
“We always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties,” Erdan, Israel’s UN envoy, said to reporters in a briefing.
“We regret them. We feel sorry. And we will investigate it. Right now, it’s too early to call what happened there,” he said.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, a peacekeeping unit that patrols Lebanon’s border with Israel, said it was saddened by the news and called for the firing to stop.
“The potential for this escalation to spiral out of control is clear, and it must be halted,” it said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
World
Syria says Israeli missiles hit Damascus, Aleppo airports
Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service, Reuters reported.
A Syrian military source cited by state news agency SANA said “bursts of missiles” hit the two airports at the same time, in what he said was a bid to distract the world’s attention from Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it does not comment on such reports.
Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, including against the Aleppo and Damascus airports.
Sources have said strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Thursday’s strikes came a day before Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, was due to visit Syria.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in its history when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, read the report.
Tehran has celebrated the Hamas attacks but denied being behind them.
On Tuesday, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells towards Syria after rockets from southern Syria hit Israeli positions across the border.
World
OIC ‘strongly condemns’ Israel attacks on Gaza Strip
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it strongly condemns the Israeli military’s brutal aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, stating their action is a “war crime”.
In a post on X, the OIC said it “strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 wounding thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destructing residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities.”
The OIC also stated it “considers this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.”
OIC holds Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this “sinful aggression” and called on the international community to intervene urgently and force Israel to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.
World
Israel-Gaza War in Pictures
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.
Israel has vowed “mighty revenge” since Hamas gunmen rampaged through its towns, leaving streets strewn with bodies in by far the deadliest attack in its history.
It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placed Gaza, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under total siege.
Here are pictures of the carnage.
Israeli jets flatten a 14-story building in Gaza (Photo: AFP)
Palestinians gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes. (Photo: Reuters)
Palestinians frantically search for survivors after Israeli jets destroyed another building in Gaza (Photo: Reuters)
A medic runs with an injured Palestinian child to an ambulance amid Israeli airstrikes (Photo: Reuters)
Medics and volunteer rescue workers carry an injured man to an ambulance after another round of Israeli airstrikes (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
UN appeals for $14.4 million to support earthquake survivors in Herat
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul University launches donation collection point for earthquake relief
-
Latest News5 days ago
How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack
-
World4 days ago
Traffic resumes at Germany’s Hamburg airport after Iran plane threat
-
World4 days ago
Grim prospects if Israel launches ground assault on Gaza
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN, several nations pledge aid to Afghanistan after major earthquake
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU announces 3.5 million euros in aid for victims of Herat earthquake
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan hoping to ‘bounce back’ in World Cup clash against India
-
Sport3 days ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India