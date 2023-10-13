World
Syria says Israeli missiles hit Damascus, Aleppo airports
Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service, Reuters reported.
A Syrian military source cited by state news agency SANA said “bursts of missiles” hit the two airports at the same time, in what he said was a bid to distract the world’s attention from Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it does not comment on such reports.
Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, including against the Aleppo and Damascus airports.
Sources have said strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Thursday’s strikes came a day before Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, was due to visit Syria.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in its history when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, read the report.
Tehran has celebrated the Hamas attacks but denied being behind them.
On Tuesday, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells towards Syria after rockets from southern Syria hit Israeli positions across the border.
World
OIC ‘strongly condemns’ Israel attacks on Gaza Strip
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it strongly condemns the Israeli military’s brutal aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, stating their action is a “war crime”.
In a post on X, the OIC said it “strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 wounding thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destructing residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities.”
The OIC also stated it “considers this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.”
OIC holds Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this “sinful aggression” and called on the international community to intervene urgently and force Israel to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.
World
Israel-Gaza War in Pictures
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.
Israel has vowed “mighty revenge” since Hamas gunmen rampaged through its towns, leaving streets strewn with bodies in by far the deadliest attack in its history.
It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placed Gaza, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under total siege.
Here are pictures of the carnage.
Israeli jets flatten a 14-story building in Gaza (Photo: AFP)
Palestinians gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes. (Photo: Reuters)
Palestinians frantically search for survivors after Israeli jets destroyed another building in Gaza (Photo: Reuters)
A medic runs with an injured Palestinian child to an ambulance amid Israeli airstrikes (Photo: Reuters)
Medics and volunteer rescue workers carry an injured man to an ambulance after another round of Israeli airstrikes (Photo: Reuters)
World
Grim prospects if Israel launches ground assault on Gaza
Israel appears likely to stage a ground assault on Gaza in response to deadly weekend attacks by Hamas, risking close-quarters fighting in densely populated areas, including in underground tunnels and around hostages.
Israel’s government on Monday said it would “immediately cut (its) water supply to Gaza” as part of a “complete siege” on the Hamas-controlled territory, AFP reported.
Next, “Israel will launch the largest joint (air/sea/land/space) operation against Gaza in history,” John Spencer, an expert at the Modern War Institute at US military academy West Point, predicted on X, formerly Twitter.
Alexander Grinberg, of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said that “strikes will first of all target Hamas command centers and troops, with fire coming from everywhere”.
“At the same time, the army will prepare to enter Gaza,” he said.
Such urban fighting will force combatants into hand-to-hand combat, reduce visibility, increase the risk of traps, blur boundaries between civilians and soldiers and render armored vehicles next to useless.
City fighting is “a 360-degree battlefield as the threats can be all around you,” said Andrew Galer, a former British army officer, now an analyst at private intelligence firm Janes.
Going house-to-house to secure potentially booby-trapped buildings means bringing in bomb disposal experts with cumbersome gear like ladders, ropes and explosives — “possibly all while taking fire” and in the dark, he added.
And there are “inherent risks” of friendly fire given “the difficulties of situational awareness”, Galer said.
“Using artillery can make the situation worse, as while it may kill some defenders, the rubble then provides them with cover”.
Gaza’s roughly 2.3 million Palestinian inhabitants have been living under an Israeli blockade since 2007.
Its overcrowded, narrow web of streets is doubled underground by a dense tunnel network known to Israeli troops as the “Gaza Metro”.
Gaza’s 14-kilometer (nine-mile) border with Egypt was once burrowed under with hundreds of tunnels used to smuggle fighters, weapons and other contraband — although many have now been destroyed.
But since 2014, Hamas has been digging underground pathways to get around territory it controls.
Some tunnels are as deep as 30 or 40 meters below ground, allowing militants to change position away from the danger of strikes.
Rocket batteries hidden just a few meters beneath the surface can be uncovered with a trapdoor just for the time it takes to fire a salvo.
Israel’s army and intelligence are certain to know about a portion of the network, and bombarded it heavily in 2021.
But other parts remain secret and will make any Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation in Gaza more difficult.
Hamas “knows its tunnels by heart,” said Colin Clarke, research director at the New York-based Soufan Center think-tank.
“Some are probably booby-trapped. Preparing to fight in such terrain… would require extensive intelligence… which the Israelis may not have,” he added.
Underground fighting would hand a major tactical advantage to the Hamas defenders and their leadership.
“Everyone knows it will be long and difficult, with many losses,” Grinberg said, although technology such as robots could work in the assaulting forces’ favor, AFP reported.
On the other hand, Hamas’ tunnel advantage “could also turn out to be a trap,” he added.
“When tunnels are found, they can be closed off to shut in the people inside. In this case, the order is likely to be for no quarter” to be given.
‘Bring the hostages back’
The dozens of civilian hostages Hamas seized at the weekend present another complication for the IDF.
“Israeli society wouldn’t forgive it if the hostages’ lives are not a priority,” said Sylvaine Bulle, a sociologist studying Israel at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).
Citizens’ attitude would be “you have failed to ensure our security, bring us the hostages back,” she predicted — leading to “conflicts… between politicians and the military”.
The government is unable to negotiate for now, said Kobi Michael, a researcher at the Tel Aviv-based INSS think-tank.
“With all the sorrow, with all the pain… the hostage issue cannot be the first priority,” he said.
“Israel will reach to the hostage issue only with the upper hand and when Hamas will be defeated and weak, not a second before,” Michael added.
A Qatar-based Hamas official told AFP Monday there was “currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else”.
