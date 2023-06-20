Latest News
Rights watchdog calls on Pakistan to stop arresting Afghan refugees
The Government of Pakistan must urgently stop arbitrarily arresting and harassing Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, Amnesty International said on Tuesday – on World Refugee Day.
The human rights group said in a report that in recent years, Afghans in Pakistan have been subjected to waves of arbitrary detentions, arrests, and the threat of deportation. Because of considerable delays in the registration process, most do not hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, the identity document entitling Afghan refugees to remain regularly in Pakistan. Many arrived in Pakistan with regular visas, which have since expired.
“It is deeply concerning that the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is not receiving due international attention. Being unable to return home or stay permanently in Pakistan, they are caught in an impossible situation from which there is no escape. Their ambiguous legal status and arduous processes for asylum or third country relocation have made them even more vulnerable,” said Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.
Afghans seeking asylum must also endure a prolonged process when trying to obtain proof of registration from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). Combined with lengthy visa renewals from the Pakistani government, these delays are making it easier for the police to harass them and for other authorities to extort money from them — practices that have been reported across Pakistan, including in Sindh, Karachi, Peshawar, Chaman, and Quetta, among others.
Afghans without documents to prove their legal status are unable to secure formal employment and often end up working in low-wage jobs where they are vulnerable to exploitation.
Without a PoR card or visa, it is also difficult to get SIM cards or set up bank accounts, which prevents Afghans from receiving money from their relatives. Landlords also take advantage of their lack of proof of regular status.
Many of the recent arrivals must travel to the border and officially leave Pakistan in order to renew their visas, which can prove both costly and dangerous. Two interviewees said border guards demanded bribes before allowing them to cross the border, even though they possessed valid visas.
“Amnesty International is calling on the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to expedite registration and reviews of applications from Afghans seeking refugee status in Pakistan, on the Government of Pakistan to stop arbitrarily arresting and harassing Afghan refugees and on third countries offering relocation to Afghans abroad to expedite the issuance of visas,” Dinushika Dissanayake said.
Afghans among victims of Greek boat disaster: embassy
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Rome said on Monday the recent shipwreck off the coast of Greece took the lives of at least 78 men from Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Hundreds more are missing based on the speculation that between 400 to 750 people were on board, the embassy said in a statement.
The boat capsized off Greece on Wednesday about 80 kilometers from the southern Greek town of Pylos.
Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.
The Afghanistan Embassy in Rome called on Afghans not to take risks traveling illegally on “unsafe water, insecure and overcrowded ships.”
“We appeal to our compatriot migrants and refugees not to trust the international smuggling networks for putting their lives at risk. Additionally, since we are seeing that a growing number of migrants and refugees have chosen this illegal open sea pathway, it makes them more prone to stormy weather as the journeys are taking much longer, especially when the final destination is Italy,” the statement said.
UNHRC chief says he is ‘deeply concerned about worsening’ situation in Afghanistan
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at the 53rd meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worrying and the restrictions on women are increasing day by day.
Türk criticized the caretaker government and said that talks are ongoing with the ruling authorities of Afghanistan about removing these restrictions.
“I am deeply concerned about the worsening human rights situation in Afghanistan, the caretaker government of Afghanistan restricts human rights, especially the rights of women and girls. Now, our discussions with them are going on and our experts and lawyers are still there to deal with this issue,” said Türk.
At Monday’s meeting, the special rapporteur for human rights of the United Nations in Afghanistan Richard Bennett presented his report on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and said that pressure should be put on the Islamic Emirate to remove restrictions on women and to build an inclusive government.
“The education of girls and the activities of women in government offices are very important for the progress of the country and the future of Afghanistan. The caretaker government must adhere to all international obligations and create an inclusive government and respect all the rights of the Afghan people,” said Bennett.
Nasir Ahmad Andisheh, Afghanistan’s representative in Geneva, also said that over the past two decades, Afghan women and girls have made good achievements in the field of education and training as they worked in government and non-government offices and served their people and society.
Simultaneously, the representatives of some countries at the meeting emphasized that the issue of women and girls’ exclusion from work and education should be resolved through international institutions.
However, the Islamic Emirate does not consider holding such meetings without the presence of a representative of IEA to be effective and says that recently, international organizations have started publishing propaganda against the government.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan is an Islamic country and has a traditional society, and the government cannot approve women’s rights according to western culture.
“We do not expect much from these meetings because the representative of the Islamic Emirate is not there to defend and make a fair judgment. Secondly, there is a difference of views. Afghanistan is an Islamic country and women’s rights are protected according to Islamic Sharia law,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, some of the other participants at the meeting emphasized the need for positive interaction with the IEA and said that their attention has swayed from Afghanistan and they are trying to solve the people’s problems, especially economic problems.
MoI says no militant groups including TTP in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected Pakistan’s claims of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members being moved to the north of the country and said neither TTP nor Daesh were present in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Interior denied claims that they had an agreement with Pakistan to transfer TTP members to northern Afghanistan and said such reports are being made by “biased circles”.
Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior said at a press conference in Kabul on Monday that no group, including the TTP, exists in Afghanistan, nor does the Islamic Emirate allow them to enter Afghanistan and operate against the interests of other countries.
Qane also said that Daesh has lost its foothold in the country.
“We do not allow any group to operate in Afghanistan against the interests of any country, against the neighbors and other countries, because it is the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and they [terrorist groups] are not present. Naturally, all of them are negative propaganda and the issue of immigration is a separate issue,” said Qane.
He said the problem of Afghan refugees in Waziristan and other regions of Pakistan will be resolved through international organizations and this matter has nothing to do with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
“We have always pledged to the whole world that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country and no group will operate here. Of course, there is some propaganda that it is Daesh or something, but you saw that Daesh was suppressed in such a way that we will not see them again; of course they are in some places, but they have no visible presence,” said Qane.
Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns about the existence of TTP in Afghanistan. Last week, Pakistan’s ministry of interior said it had reached an agreement with the IEA to move TTP members from the border areas to the north of Afghanistan.
The IEA has denied having made such an agreement.
Experts have meanwhile said that Pakistan’s claims raised concern among residents in the north. They said any ambiguous actions by the ruling authorities of Afghanistan in this regard could cause a rise in tensions along ethnic lines and lead to instability.
