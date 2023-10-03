International Sports
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr survived a scare in the Asian Champions League on Monday with the Saudi Pro League side coming from a goal down to hand Tajikistan’s Istiklol a 3-1 defeat in Riyadh.
Senin Sebai scored on the break to put the club from Dushanbe in front with a minute left in the first half and Istiklol held out under relentless pressure until Ronaldo leveled with a clever clipped finish in the 66th minute, Reuters reported.
Anderson Talisca headed the Saudi outfit in front six minutes later and the Brazilian put the result beyond doubt with 13 minutes remaining when he stroked a low shot into the corner.
The victory was Al-Nassr’s second in a row in the group stage of the competition and moves Luis Castro’s side three points clear at the top of Group E.
Iran’s Persepolis are in second place following a 1-0 win over Al Duhail of Qatar, with Omid Alishah scoring in the 63rd minute to earn the 2018 and 2020 runners-up their first victory of the campaign.
Al-Ittihad’s meeting with Iran’s Sepahan in Group C was called off as players from the Saudi club refused to leave their dressing room due to a statue of assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani being placed at the entrance to the pitch.
The Asian Football Confederation said the game, which was due to be played in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances”.
Also in Group C, Air Force Club beat AGMK 2-1 after Ali Jasim scored his third goal in two Asian Champions League games to give the Iraqis a second-minute lead over the Uzbekistan team with Sanzhar Tursunov’s own goal doubling the visitors’ lead.
Siavash Haghnazari pulled one back for AGMK with nine minutes to go but Air Force Club held on to win and reach four points, one ahead of Al-Ittihad.
In Group B, Uzbekistan’s Nasaf climbed into pole position after claiming their second win in a row when Azizbek Amonov struck twice in a 3-1 win over Al Sadd of Qatar.
Ruzikul Berdiev’s team hold a two point lead over Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates, who beat Jordan’s Al-Faisaly thanks to a 20th minute goal from Moussa Marega, an Asian Champions League winner with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in 2021.
The 10 group winners advance to the last 16 along with the three second-placed teams with the best records in the western and eastern halves of the competition.
International Sports
Former chairman of Chinese Football Association charged with bribery
Chinese authorities have charged the former chairman of the national football association with bribery as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the soccer federation, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.
Authorities in central Hubei province charged Chen Xuyuan, the ex-head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), with utilizing his position and authority to “seek benefits for others” and “illegally accept other people’s property and possessions”, CCTV reported.
Chen’s case was now before the public prosecutor, CCTV added.
Chen could not be reached for comment. The CFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.
Chen was also the deputy party secretary for the football organization.
In August, Chinese state media reported that senior soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League Liu Jun had been taken away by authorities for investigation.
In January, two former CFA officials were investigated for suspected “severe violations of the law”, according to statements posted by the sports regulator.
Another two leading soccer officials were investigated for suspected serious violations of the law in March.
International Sports
Dortmund need win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Borussia Dortmund host in-form VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday hoping for a victory that will dispel the storm clouds that have been gathering amid their poor start to the season.
With only two wins from four league matches so far, and a disappointing 2-0 Champions League loss at Paris St Germain on Tuesday, last season’s Bundesliga runners-up are in danger of being left behind both at home and in Europe, Reuters reported.
Coach Edin Terzic said his players had not been brave enough against PSG.
“You can say it politely and say we showed too much respect, or you can simply say we lacked courage,” he added.
From losing possession to a complete lack of pressure and some very weak defending, Dortmund’s game against PSG was indicative of their season so far.
Dortmund, who will likely be without injured midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, scored two late goals last week to beat Freiburg and needed a last-gasp winner against Cologne in their season opener.
They spectacularly squandered a two-goal lead at home against promoted Heidenheim to draw 2-2, leaving fans wondering whether players are still feeling the effects of last season’s dramatic finale.
Dortmund missed out on their first Bundesliga in 11 years when they slipped up with a home draw against Mainz 05 in the last game of the campaign.
They will need to pluck up as much courage as they can muster against Wolfsburg, winners of three of their four Bundesliga matches, if they are to avert a crisis with the season only a few weeks old.
Dortmund have their 17-match unbeaten run at home in their favour and have gone 10 home games without defeat in the Bundesliga against the Wolves.
Wolfsburg, however, have hit the ground running with their second best start to a league season thanks largely to Jonas Wind, the first player in the club’s history to have scored five goals in the first four league games.
The 24-year-old Dane has also delivered one assist to help them move up to nine points, one behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and champions Bayern Munich, and one ahead of Dortmund.
Bayern, fresh from their 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United on Wednesday, take on VfL Bochum with striker Harry Kane looking to add to his four league goals.
Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen host Heidenheim while third-placed RB Leipzig travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
International Sports
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception in Iran on Monday, in the first visit of a Saudi team to Iran since 2016 ahead of the beginning of the group stage of the Asian Champions League.
Al-Nassr face Iranian side Persepolis in Group E on Tuesday, while Qatari side Al-Duhail play Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan.
The streets were crowded with fans who raised welcome banners and pictures of Ronaldo upon the arrival of the Saudi Arabian team in Iran after the restoration of relations between the two countries, Reuters reported.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that matches between Saudi and Iranian teams would be held on a home-and-away basis after the agreement of the two local federations.
Matches had been played on neutral territory since 2016 because strained diplomatic ties between the two countries meant Saudi nationals were not permitted to travel to Iran.
Supporters invaded the team’s hotel, despite attempts by security personnel to prevent them.
The fans chanted Ronaldo’s name, with children and women carrying pictures of the Portugal captain.
Al-Nassr posted several photos of Ronaldo receiving a luxurious hand-made Iranian carpet from Persepolis supporters.
“Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo, welcome to Iran. A token of appreciation, an original hand-woven piece of art made by Iranian artists to commemorate your presence in Iran, on behalf of Persepolis’s fans,” the fans wrote.
Children wore Al-Nassr and Portugal shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number, and some fans performed the famous celebration of the former Real Madrid player.
The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.
