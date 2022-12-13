Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions discussed
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
(Last Updated On: December 11, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 10, 2022)
Latest News2 mins ago
Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice strengthens the Islamic system: IEA supreme leader
Saar2 hours ago
Latest News6 hours ago
Kabul Municipality unveils giant hand-painted globe in city square
Science & Technology8 hours ago
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA establishes national procurement commission
Regional4 weeks ago
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Business4 weeks ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Regional3 weeks ago
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Business4 weeks ago
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
-
Latest News4 days ago
4.2 million children out of school in Afghanistan: UNICEF
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Japan, Britain and Italy to build joint jet fighter
-
Climate Change4 days ago
US climate envoy John Kerry welcomes move to hold COP28 in UAE
-
Latest News4 days ago
2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA World Cup trophy: a golden icon
-
Sport3 days ago
Messi’s Argentina go through on penalties, but shock exit for Brazil
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution