Saar
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
(Last Updated On: October 11, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
(Last Updated On: October 10, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: October 9, 2023)
Latest News2 mins ago
ICC clamping down on illegal streaming of World Cup matches
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escape
Sport5 hours ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Latest News6 hours ago
UNICEF says over 90% of Herat earthquake victims are women and children
Sport3 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport4 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
Sport3 weeks ago
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Regional2 days ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Quake death toll rises to over 2,000 as magnitude of tragedy sets in
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan to donate Cricket World Cup earnings to quake victims
-
World4 days ago
Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson, governor says
-
Latest News4 days ago
World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hundreds feared dead in Herat after string of deadly earthquakes
-
World3 days ago
Iran’s UN mission says Tehran not involved in Hamas attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian economic delegation arrives in Kabul
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Amazon launches test satellites for planned internet service to compete with SpaceX