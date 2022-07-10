Scientists discover giant, meat-eating new dinosaur species in Argentina

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2022)

A new dinosaur species, with a large head and tiny arms, was discovered by paleontologists, who have now named the giant carnivorous dinosaur species Meraxes gigas.

According to the researchers’ findings, published in Current Biology this week, the new species is similar to the Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex).

The findings were obtained over a four-year period, as researchers conducted field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, starting with unearthing the skull which was found in 2012.

The Meraxes remains indicated that the dinosaur died at about 45 years of age and weighed about four metric tons. Scientists believe the dinosaur lived 90 to 100 millions years ago in what is now Argentina.

The researchers told Reuters that the short forearms have now become understood to indicate that such dinosaurs relied on their skulls to attack prey.

“Despite their powerful appearance, it’s hard to imagine they were used much as they barely extend beyond the body and could not have reached the huge mouth,” University of Minnesota paleontologist and study co-author Pete Makovicky told Reuters.