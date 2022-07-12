Science & Technology
NASA telescope captures the deepest image ever taken of our universe
The first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope has been unveiled by NASA and US President Joe Biden, and it’s the deepest and most detailed image of the universe to ever be captured.
Named “Webb’s First Deep Field,” the spectacular photo shows our universe only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, just as galaxies began to form and light started flickering from the very first stars.
This starlight took roughly 13.5 billion years — or most of the age of the universe — to travel to us, arriving at the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) after the space-time warping gravitational pull of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 steered even the fainter and more distant light into focus, Live Science reported Tuesday.
“We’re going back 13.5 billion years,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at the press conference.
“And since we know the universe is 13.8 billion years old, we’re going back almost to the beginning.”
Nelson added that the telescope “is going to be so precise you are going to see whether or not planets are habitable,” and that its unprecedented views of the universe would enable scientists to find answers to questions that haven’t even been asked yet.
Remarkably, despite the overwhelming density and the quickly exponential number of galaxies, stars, and planets contained within the image, Nelson explained it was just the tiniest slice of the night sky.
“Mr President, if you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing [in the image], just one little speck of the universe,” Nelson said.
“One hundred years ago, we thought there was only one galaxy. Now the number is unlimited. And in our galaxy, we have billions of stars or suns. And there are billions of galaxies with billions of stars and suns.”
The previous record-holder for capturing the deepest and oldest glimpse into space is the Hubble Space Telescope. Its series of deep image fields showed how, several hundred million years after the Big Bang, galaxies of glistening stars had already coalesced in our young universe.
“It shows what we can achieve, what more we can discover — not just about distant places but [about] our very own planet,” Biden said at the press conference.
Science & Technology
Scientists discover giant, meat-eating new dinosaur species in Argentina
A new dinosaur species, with a large head and tiny arms, was discovered by paleontologists, who have now named the giant carnivorous dinosaur species Meraxes gigas.
According to the researchers’ findings, published in Current Biology this week, the new species is similar to the Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex).
The findings were obtained over a four-year period, as researchers conducted field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, starting with unearthing the skull which was found in 2012.
The Meraxes remains indicated that the dinosaur died at about 45 years of age and weighed about four metric tons. Scientists believe the dinosaur lived 90 to 100 millions years ago in what is now Argentina.
The researchers told Reuters that the short forearms have now become understood to indicate that such dinosaurs relied on their skulls to attack prey.
“Despite their powerful appearance, it’s hard to imagine they were used much as they barely extend beyond the body and could not have reached the huge mouth,” University of Minnesota paleontologist and study co-author Pete Makovicky told Reuters.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk says he is terminating Twitter deal
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said he is terminating a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, saying the social media company did not provide information about fake or spam accounts on the platform.
Twitter’s chairman said the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the deal.
Employees have expressed widespread concern about Musk taking over Twitter because of his preferences for cutting headcount and other costs, decreasing content moderation and limiting remote work, Reuters reported.
But Musk’s now-reneged offer also marks a 36% premium for the company’s shares and could mean a big payday for employees and other shareholders.
After months of constant headlines, a Twitter employee told Reuters on Friday that they felt only more weary about the road ahead.
“I just don’t believe it’s actually over,” the employee said on condition of anonymity.
Musk’s attorney in a regulatory filing on Friday said Twitter had violated a deal provision to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization” by firing two managers, laying off a chunk of its talent acquisition team, instituting a hiring freeze, rescinding job offers.
Science & Technology
Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Meta Platforms Inc. is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company’s flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there.
The company will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
With the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users’ social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars, the company said in a blog post.
People will also have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, it said.
For accounts not added to the Accounts Center, the company will only combine user data across apps for counting users and enforcing safety rules, a spokesperson told Reuters.
In a memo last week, product chief Chris Cox alluded to the change, which he referred to as Project Simile and said would “power continuity across the metaverse,” Reuters reported.
Meta has been pushing to integrate accounts and other products across its “family of apps,” which gives users cross-app functionality while enabling the company to consolidate data about their behavior in different environments.
The company announced plans to unify its messaging structure across apps in 2019 and later that year rolled out a payment service, now called Meta Pay, through which users can process transactions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
