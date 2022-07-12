NASA telescope captures the deepest image ever taken of our universe

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2022)

The first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope has been unveiled by NASA and US President Joe Biden, and it’s the deepest and most detailed image of the universe to ever be captured.

Named “Webb’s First Deep Field,” the spectacular photo shows our universe only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, just as galaxies began to form and light started flickering from the very first stars.

This starlight took roughly 13.5 billion years — or most of the age of the universe — to travel to us, arriving at the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) after the space-time warping gravitational pull of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 steered even the fainter and more distant light into focus, Live Science reported Tuesday.

“We’re going back 13.5 billion years,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at the press conference.

“And since we know the universe is 13.8 billion years old, we’re going back almost to the beginning.”

Nelson added that the telescope “is going to be so precise you are going to see whether or not planets are habitable,” and that its unprecedented views of the universe would enable scientists to find answers to questions that haven’t even been asked yet.

Remarkably, despite the overwhelming density and the quickly exponential number of galaxies, stars, and planets contained within the image, Nelson explained it was just the tiniest slice of the night sky.

“Mr President, if you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing [in the image], just one little speck of the universe,” Nelson said.

“One hundred years ago, we thought there was only one galaxy. Now the number is unlimited. And in our galaxy, we have billions of stars or suns. And there are billions of galaxies with billions of stars and suns.”

The previous record-holder for capturing the deepest and oldest glimpse into space is the Hubble Space Telescope. Its series of deep image fields showed how, several hundred million years after the Big Bang, galaxies of glistening stars had already coalesced in our young universe.

“It shows what we can achieve, what more we can discover — not just about distant places but [about] our very own planet,” Biden said at the press conference.