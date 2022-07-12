COVID-19
Second Shanghai lockdown possible as China sees surge in COVID cases
Shanghai residents may see another round of lockdown as the COVID-19 cases in China continue to soar amid the spread of a subvariant of omicron.
The current wave of COVID-19 cases in the city is caused by the Omicron BA.5 variant, which was first detected in China on May 13. The patient was a 37-year-old male patient who had flown into Shanghai from Uganda, The Washington Post reported.
On Monday, local government officials in the city of Shanghai deemed 37 streets to be at medium risk of COVID-19 transmission and one street designated high risk. While city officials have yet to impose an official lockdown, the classification means residents would not be allowed to leave their homes as part of the city’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the report said.
The Shanghai government will also conduct PCR tests for all residents living in nine of the city’s 16 districts, according to a statement posted on the social media app WeChat as first reported by the Washington Post.
City officials have not yet given a clear indication of whether they plan to put Shanghai in lockdown any time soon. However, some residents said Shanghai officials in March also initially denied reports of a possible lockdown before putting one in place. Many are now rushing to stores to stock up on goods, the International Business Times reported.
During the last lockdown in March, the city’s 25 million residents struggled to buy food or secure basic health care. The city’s mental health hotline also received triple the number of usual calls, with as many as 2 in 5 residents reporting symptoms of depression.
So far, there is no evidence that the BA.5 subvariant can cause more severe illnesses among patients. However, it is the most contagious COVID-19 variant so far and is thought to be even more transmissible than other Omicron variants, International Business Times reported.
Reports of a possible lockdown come after health officials Sunday announced they have detected a new COVID-19 subvariant, Omicron BA.5.2.1, in the financial district of Pudong. The new subvariant was linked to a case from overseas, Zhao Dandan, vice director of the city’s health commission said in a briefing.
Shanghai identifies new COVID Omicron subvariant
Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its “zero-COVID” policy.
The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission, Reuters reported.
Shanghai, in eastern China, emerged from a lockdown lasting around two months at the start of June, but it has continued to impose tough restrictions, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new potential transmission chains emerge.
“Our city has recently continued to report more locally transmitted positive cases (of COVID-19) and the risk of the epidemic spreading through society remains very high,” Zhao of the Shanghai health commission warned.
He said residents in several major Shanghai districts would undergo two rounds of COVID tests, from July 12-14, in a bid to bring potential new outbreaks under control.
The Omicron BA.5 variant, which is driving a new wave of COVID-19 infections overseas, was first discovered in China on May 13 in a 37-year old male patient who had flown to Shanghai from Uganda, according to the China Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Variant BA.5 has been shown to have an accelerated rate of transmission and an improved immune escape capability, said Yuan Zhengan, a member of the city’s expert advisory group on COVID prevention, speaking at the Sunday briefing, Reuters reported.
But the vaccination is still effective at preventing BA.5 from causing serious illness or death, he added.
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.
In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.
In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.
“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.
”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”
He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.
While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that 894 new cases of coronavirus have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, and that two patients died of the virus in the same period of time.
“A sum of 894 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “160 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”
It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,247,601, Fars News reported.
“Unfortunately, 2 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 141,429,” the ministry noted.
It expressed satisfaction that 7,064,430 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.
The center went on to say that 328 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.
