COVID-19
Shanghai identifies new COVID Omicron subvariant
Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its “zero-COVID” policy.
The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission, Reuters reported.
Shanghai, in eastern China, emerged from a lockdown lasting around two months at the start of June, but it has continued to impose tough restrictions, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new potential transmission chains emerge.
“Our city has recently continued to report more locally transmitted positive cases (of COVID-19) and the risk of the epidemic spreading through society remains very high,” Zhao of the Shanghai health commission warned.
He said residents in several major Shanghai districts would undergo two rounds of COVID tests, from July 12-14, in a bid to bring potential new outbreaks under control.
The Omicron BA.5 variant, which is driving a new wave of COVID-19 infections overseas, was first discovered in China on May 13 in a 37-year old male patient who had flown to Shanghai from Uganda, according to the China Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Variant BA.5 has been shown to have an accelerated rate of transmission and an improved immune escape capability, said Yuan Zhengan, a member of the city’s expert advisory group on COVID prevention, speaking at the Sunday briefing, Reuters reported.
But the vaccination is still effective at preventing BA.5 from causing serious illness or death, he added.
COVID-19
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.
In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.
In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.
“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.
”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”
He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.
While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.
COVID-19
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that 894 new cases of coronavirus have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, and that two patients died of the virus in the same period of time.
“A sum of 894 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “160 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”
It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,247,601, Fars News reported.
“Unfortunately, 2 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 141,429,” the ministry noted.
It expressed satisfaction that 7,064,430 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.
The center went on to say that 328 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.
COVID-19
Russia scraps remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Russia said it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.
However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates, Reuters reported.
Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.
It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93 percent of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.
Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.
Shanghai identifies new COVID Omicron subvariant
North Korea fires suspected rocket launchers
20 people die of cholera in Helmand province
Kabul University faces shortage of professors
Sri Lanka president and prime minister to resign after tumultuous protests
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
-
Business3 days ago
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Joe Biden to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
-
Latest News5 days ago
New UNAMA head takes up post, meets with IEA’s senior officials
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt
-
Latest News4 days ago
It’s too early to consider recognition of IEA: US
-
World4 days ago
Global hunger numbers rose to as many as 828 million in 2021: UN report
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s acting defense minister in Doha for talks with Qatari leaders