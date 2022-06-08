Latest News
SIGAR finds Ghani and his advisors fled the country with less than $1 million
Washington’s oversight authority on Afghanistan reconstruction has found that allegations of theft of millions of dollars of cash by former president Ashraf Ghani and his senior advisors, at the time of their hurried departure, are likely untrue.
In the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) interim report on the theft of funds, which was published on Tuesday, the investigative team found that while some cash was taken from the grounds of the palace and loaded onto helicopters, that carried Ghani, his wife Rula, and senior staff members to Uzbekistan, evidence indicates that the amount of cash on board did not exceed $1 million and may have been closer in value to $500,000.
SIGAR also identified suspicious circumstances in which approximately $5 million in cash was allegedly left behind at the presidential palace. “The origins and purpose of this money are disputed, but it was supposedly divided by members of the Presidential Protective Service” after the helicopters departed but before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) captured the palace.
SIGAR examined other examples of alleged theft by senior Afghan officials as the government collapsed, including tens of millions of dollars from the operating budget of the National Directorate of Security.
Although there appears to have been ample opportunity and effort to plunder Afghan government coffers, “at this time SIGAR does not have sufficient evidence to determine with certainty whether hundreds of millions of dollars were removed from the country by Afghan officials as the government collapsed or whether any stolen money was provided by the United States,” the report read.
According to SIGAR, this is an interim report, as they are still waiting for responses to questions sent to Ghani.
“If forthcoming, those answers will be incorporated into a final report,” SIGAR stated.
Following the collapse of the former Afghan government, allegations were made that Ghani and his senior advisors fled Afghanistan with millions of dollars in cash loaded onto the helicopters that carried them from the presidential palace to Termez, Uzbekistan, on the afternoon of August 15, 2021.
“The hurried nature of their departure, the emphasis on passengers over cargo, the payload and performance limitations of the helicopters, and the consistent alignment in detailed accounts from witnesses on the ground and in the air all suggest that there was little more than $500,000 in cash on board the helicopters,” read the report.
“That being said, it is likely that significant amounts of U.S. currency disappeared from Afghan government property in the chaos of the Taliban (IEA) takeover – including $5million taken from the presidential palace and tens of millions taken from the vault at the National Directorate of Security,” SIGAR stated.
“Attempts to loot other government funds appear to have been common. Yet with Afghan government records and surveillance videos from those final days likely in Taliban (IEA) hands, SIGAR is currently unable to determine how much money was ultimately stolen, and by whom,” the report stated.
The Russian embassy in Kabul asserted in late August that there was $169 million on board the helicopters, and two days later the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan, Zahir Aghbar, echoed these claims in a press conference.
Aghbar also vowed to file a request with Interpol to arrest Ghani. However, Aghbar declined to sit for an interview with SIGAR or provide any evidence substantiating this claim.
India considers reopening diplomatic missions in Afghanistan
The Indian government is close to a decision on resuming a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan though the move will not amount to a recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regime in Kabul, Indian media reported Wednesday.
The issue of India reopening its embassy in Kabul was discussed at meetings last week during JP Singh, the special envoy to Afghanistan’s visit to Kabul.
The Hindustan Times reported New Delhi is looking at the possibility of posting a very limited number of junior officials, mainly to oversee consular matters and the distribution of humanitarian aid.
India pulled out all its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the former government collapsed in August last year.
Some local Afghan staff are currently responsible for the upkeep of the mission.
Sameer Patil, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told the Hindustan Times that all the factors had led to the recognition of the “harsh reality that Afghanistan under the Taliban (IEA) will be a long haul”.
He said: “It is not in India’s interest to overlook this reality for two reasons – every other regional player has evolved a working relationship with the Taliban (IEA), and the need of the Afghan people for humanitarian aid.”
IEA’s charge d’affaires in Moscow to attend Russian economic forum
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) charge d’affaires in Moscow, Jamal Nasir Garwal, is expected to attend the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia next week.
According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, the summit will take place from June 15 to 18.
SPIEF is an annual event usually hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia-Global economic and trade development and investment policies are discussed at this forum each year.
TASS stated that the IEA has not yet officially commented on Garwal’s participation.
An official from the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said they hope the IEA’s representative focuses on expanding trade relations with Central Asia and Russia at the summit.
Local economists also said they hope Garwal uses the opportunity to attract foreign investors.
Economic and illiteracy challenges will be resolved, says Anas Haqqani
Senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leader Anas Haqqani said once the country’s economic challenges have been resolved, the authorities will look at stamping out the problem of illiteracy.
He said illiterate nations face poverty and other challenges.
Addressing a meeting to assess the challenges in the country, Haqqani said: “Afghanistan’s current problems are the result of a 20-year war, and the government (IEA) will provide great educational and employment opportunities for the people, and we are working as servants.”
Ministry of Education and Higher Education officials, meanwhile, have emphasized that all sections of society must have equal access to education, adding the IEA is committed to this.
In the meantime, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Abdul Latif Nazari, said the ministry has development and strategic plans in place for industry, trade and agriculture.
This meeting, of senior IEA members, comes amid ongoing calls for girls’ schools to be reopened.
