Six killed, 24 wounded in mass shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2022)

A rooftop shooter opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park north of Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding 24 more.

CNN reported a man has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Authorities said the alleged gunman appeared to have fired shots from a rooftop, and that a “high-powered rifle” had been recovered from the scene.

Video capturing the parade showed members of a marching band fleeing as gunshots were heard nearby.

This latest shooting was one of several mass shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the US, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.

As of July 5, there have been at least 311 mass shootings since the beginning of the year, according to the archive. July 5 is the 186th day of 2022.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.