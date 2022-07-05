Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2022)

Saudi Arabia welcomed tens of thousands of worshippers from around the world as they packed the streets of Islam’s holiest city.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage is the largest since the coronavirus pandemic began, AFP reported.

Banners welcoming the faithful, including the first international visitors since 2019, adorned squares and alleys, while armed security forces patrolled the ancient city, birthplace of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“This is pure joy,” Sudanese pilgrim Abdel Qader Kheder told AFP in Mecca, before the event which officially starts Wednesday.

“I almost can’t believe I am here. I am enjoying every moment.”

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year’s Hajj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.